Iowa Snowstorm

The above pic. is a screen grab from a traffic camera just north of Des Moines, Iowa on I-35 Monday morning. Shiverin’ Snowman! Snow was falling at the rate of 1 to 3′ an hour. The visibility here varied between zero and 1/4 mile for two hours. You can see video from this highway camera here. Here’s some snow totals:

The snow caused several multi-car accidents on the interstate. At 8 pm, the town on Johnston still had 6″ of snow on he ground.

High temperatures in the Des Moines area were in the mid 30s on Monday. The forecast for Des Moines calls for temperatures to rise to the mid-upper 70s on Thursday, then back to the mid 40s on Friday!