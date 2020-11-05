Indan Summer

“Indian Summer” is a period of 3 days or more of sunny, warm weather that occurs after a killing frost. Some years, there is no “Indian Summer” – in some years there are two periods that qualify as “Indian Summer”. It’s most apt to occur in Michigan in the month of October. It’s a bonus when it occurs in early November. It’s arguably the best week of the year, weatherwise. By mid- November, Michigan settles into a usually long period of short days and cloudy skies.

Monday, G.R. had a high temperature of 47° – average high temp. in G.R. for Monday was 54°. Tuesday the high temperature soared to 65°. Tuesday ended a stretch of 10 days in a row that were all colder than average and over those 10 days, we were 7.1° colder than average. Tuesday and Wednesday, G.R. had 100% sunshine. We’re starting this Thursday with some cloud cover. Here’s a current satellite picture.

The picture above was taken by me Wednesday just after sunset. They are just about to wrap up apple-picking in the orchard across the street. Some of the orchards here in Kent County had a little early season frost and some got some late-season hail, but overall this is a very good crop – with good color, crispness and flavor. The roadside farm stands in Kent Co. are still open in early November and have a wide selection of apple varieties – from the standards like Delicious and Macintosh to newer offerings like Honeycrisp and Fuji.

I spent part of Wednesday (day off) cleaning my garage. Gayle and I filled the Explorer and took all the recycling to the bins at the old Rockford landfill. We also got some firewood dropped off and stacked.

Fire-pit dinner back in September 2020

This pic. is from back September. Note that day I was wearing the same “Newaygo Lions” sweatshirt. We’ve got a fire pit and this particular evening, I picked up all the sticks that the wind had blown down and cooked hotdogs. The fire is small, but adequate and there was a minimum of smoke.

Nimbus the cat

Once in a while, one of my two cats (this one most likely) makes it on TV when I broadcast from the “man-cave”. On this evening, it sat perched on the table, enjoying the view. The cat actually gets fan (e-)mail. She’s a “senior cat” – somewhere around 11 years old – we got our from the Humane Society. Both of our cats were strays and are quite content to stay inside.

Sunset Wed., Nov. 4

This was the sun setting into some cirrus clouds over the orchard Wednesday evening. The sun is setting now to the WSW and rising in the ESE. Today (Thursday, 11/6), the sunrise is at 7:23 am and the sunset is at 5:29 pm. We are losing over 2 minutes of daylight each today. We get a total of 10 hours and 6 minutes of daylight today. That shrinks to 9 hours and 1 minute at the Winter Solstice on 12/21. Right now we have a waning, 23rds full moon in the middle-late night. The next full moon is Nov. 30.