Indan Summer

“Indian Summer” is a period of 3 days or more of sunny, warm weather that occurs after a killing frost. Some years, there is no “Indian Summer” – in some years there are two periods that qualify as “Indian Summer”. It’s most apt to occur in Michigan in the month of October. It’s a bonus when it occurs in early November. It’s arguably the best week of the year, weatherwise. By mid- November, Michigan settles into a usually long period of short days and cloudy skies.
Monday, G.R. had a high temperature of 47° – average high temp. in G.R. for Monday was 54°. Tuesday the high temperature soared to 65°. Tuesday ended a stretch of 10 days in a row that were all colder than average and over those 10 days, we were 7.1° colder than average. Tuesday and Wednesday, G.R. had 100% sunshine. We’re starting this Thursday with some cloud cover. Here’s a current satellite picture.
The picture above was taken by me Wednesday just after sunset. They are just about to wrap up apple-picking in the orchard across the street. Some of the orchards here in Kent County had a little early season frost and some got some late-season hail, but overall this is a very good crop – with good color, crispness and flavor. The roadside farm stands in Kent Co. are still open in early November and have a wide selection of apple varieties – from the standards like Delicious and Macintosh to newer offerings like Honeycrisp and Fuji.
I spent part of Wednesday (day off) cleaning my garage. Gayle and I filled the Explorer and took all the recycling to the bins at the old Rockford landfill. We also got some firewood dropped off and stacked.
This pic. is from back September. Note that day I was wearing the same “Newaygo Lions” sweatshirt. We’ve got a fire pit and this particular evening, I picked up all the sticks that the wind had blown down and cooked hotdogs. The fire is small, but adequate and there was a minimum of smoke.
Once in a while, one of my two cats (this one most likely) makes it on TV when I broadcast from the “man-cave”. On this evening, it sat perched on the table, enjoying the view. The cat actually gets fan (e-)mail. She’s a “senior cat” – somewhere around 11 years old – we got our from the Humane Society. Both of our cats were strays and are quite content to stay inside.
This was the sun setting into some cirrus clouds over the orchard Wednesday evening. The sun is setting now to the WSW and rising in the ESE. Today (Thursday, 11/6), the sunrise is at 7:23 am and the sunset is at 5:29 pm. We are losing over 2 minutes of daylight each today. We get a total of 10 hours and 6 minutes of daylight today. That shrinks to 9 hours and 1 minute at the Winter Solstice on 12/21. Right now we have a waning, 23rds full moon in the middle-late night. The next full moon is Nov. 30.