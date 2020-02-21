Ice Increasing on the Great Lakes

The pic. above is the Muskegon Channel at sunset Thursday evening. Note the pink color to the ice that is facing the sunset. With the colder temperatures ice has been increasing on the Great Lakes, though it remains below average.

Great Lakes Ice Cover

During the winter, this graphic is updated daily, with the new map coming out around 7:30 pm. The Great Lakes is now at 16.4% ice cover. Lake Michigan is at 11.5% ice cover.

Last year, the maximum ice extent on the Great Lakes was 80.1% and that was reached on March 9. That was the 9th highest maximum ice extent since records began (with the help of satellites) in 1973. The maximum ice cover on Lake Michigan last year was 55.8%.

Picture of the Lighthouse on Thunder Bay Island on 2 20 20

The greatest ice extent on the Great Lakes was 94.7% in 1979 and the least maximum ice extent was 11.9% in 2002. The earliest maximum ice extent was Jan. 15, 1999 and the latest was Mar. 17, 2005.