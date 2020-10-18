Hurricane Update

The above pic. is Hurricane Laura – one of four tropical systems to hit Louisiana this Hurricane Season. It’s interesting to note that most of the 17 fatalities from Laura in Louisiana came after the storm, not during the storm. Eight of the victims had poorly ventilated generators, two died from heat stroke with no air conditioning and one person fell off a roof while trying to clear branches. Four of the fatalities were related to falling trees/limbs and there was one drowning.

Atlantic satellite picture Saturday evening 10 17 20

There are no hurricanes or tropical storms anywhere in the world as I write this Saturday evening (10/17). However a depression well southeast of Bermuda is expected to become a tropical storm in the next 48 hours. If/when it does, it’ll be called Epsilon.

Greek Hurricane Names

We went through the list of Hurricane names in the Atlantic/Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico, now we’re going through the Greek letters. We made it to Zeta in 2005.

Eastern Pacific satellite picture – evening of Sat. 10/17/20

The Eastern Pacific has a nice scattering of thunderstorms, but no circulating depressions. This has been a below average hurricane season here.

Central Pacific Satellite picture

Here’s the Central Pacific satellite picture. Hawaii is in middle of the picture. There is a nice arc of clouds moving through Hawaii. There were some showers with that line of clouds. Puhi had 1.23″ of rain, Lihue 0.25″ and Honolulu a paltry 0.06″.

Satellite picture of the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans Sat. evening 10 17 20

Here’s a satellite picture of the Western Pacific Ocean and Indian Oceans. Two little depressions, but no tropical storms or hurricanes (called “typhoons” in the Western Pacific and “cyclones” in the Indian Ocean. This may be a record low year for hurricanes in the Pacific Ocean.

Hurricane Statistics to Date from Colorado State University

Here’s some hurricane statistics from Colorado St. University. You can see the number of named storms compared to average-to-date in (parentheses), the number of named storm days, the number of hurricanes, the number of major hurricanes (a major hurricane reaches Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Scale.

The column on the far right is most interesting. It’s the ACE INDEX – or Accumulated Cyclone Energy. It’s a measure of the number of, the strength and duration of named tropical storms and hurricanes.

This year, we’ve had an active hurricane season in the North Atlantic – 25 named storms (and probably soon to be 26), nine hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes. To-date the Atlantic has an ACE INDEX 135% of average – not a record, but certainly well above average.

However, look at the rest of the world…the ACE INDEX for the Northeast Pacific is just 61% of average-to-date and the Northwest Pacific is at just 39% of average-to-date. They may set a record for the lowest ACE INDEX in a calendar year. The Indian Ocean is more than double average ACE, but is a minor player compared to the Pacific and Atlantic.

Globally, the ACE INDEX is at 303.3 and that is just 68% of average. So, globally, this has been a quiet hurricane season.