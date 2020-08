A tropical depression in the Atlantic is becoming Tropical Storm Laura and will likely become a hurricane. The anticipated path of the storm is through the Bahama Islands and toward Florida and the U.S. Here’s the latest track:

Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for the Virgin Islands. The center or eye of the storm is (as I type this) forecast to stay just north of Puerto Rico, Hispanola and Cuba. Here’s the Public Advisory and Forecast Discussion on Laura.