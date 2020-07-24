Hurricane Douglas Heading Toward Hawaii

Hurricane Douglas is heading toward the Hawaiian Islands. As of Thursday night, it’s a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 miles an hour. Fortunately, the storm will weaken some before it moves through the islands Sunday and Monday. However it will still produce strong wind gusts and heavy rain across the islands. Here’s the forecast track of Douglas:

Click Here for a 5-day Cone Printer Friendly Graphic Swells generated by the hurricane will begin to affect portions of the Hawaiian Islands on Saturday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Here’s the latest Forecast Discussion, Public Advisory, Forecast Advisory, Key Messages, Wind Gust Forecast, and a Satellite view of the storm. Here’s the arrival time of the stronger winds:

Hawaii radar:



Go to: Loop of this image

You can follow local coverage of the Hurricane on KHON.