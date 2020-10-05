Hurricane Delta to Hit the Gulf Coast

Bill's Blog
Posted: / Updated:

Hurricane names in 2020 – graphic from WFLA

A Tro;pical Depression just west of Jamaica will strengthen into a hurricane and head toward the U.S. Gulf Coast. It will likely arrive there next Friday in the Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama coastal area. Strong wind, heavy rain, flooding and a significant storm surge will be likely. Here’s the current forecast track of the storm.

cone graphic

Rainfall from “Delta” will likely stay south and southeast of Michigan. Below is a map showing the probability of tropical storm force winds (+39 mph):
Click Here for a Printer Friendly Graphic

[Image of probabilities of 34-kt winds]

Here’s a satellite loop, the

Here’s a satellite loop, the Public Advisory and the Forecast Discussion.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Tools