Hurricane Delta to Hit the Gulf Coast

A Tro;pical Depression just west of Jamaica will strengthen into a hurricane and head toward the U.S. Gulf Coast. It will likely arrive there next Friday in the Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama coastal area. Strong wind, heavy rain, flooding and a significant storm surge will be likely. Here’s the current forecast track of the storm.

Rainfall from “Delta” will likely stay south and southeast of Michigan. Below is a map showing the probability of tropical storm force winds (+39 mph):

Click Here for a Printer Friendly Graphic

Here’s a satellite loop, the

Here’s a satellite loop, the Public Advisory and the Forecast Discussion.