Hurrah for Sunshine!!

Above is the sunset at South Haven Tuesday evening. We started the day cloudy, then within the span of about 2 hours, we went from totally overcast to totally clear, as drier air moved in. We ended the day with 69% of possible sunshine.

Sunset in Muskegon on Tuesday 3 10 20

Here’s sunset at Muskegon Lake – now all open water. You can see some high clouds in the distance and some jet contrails. So far, this month of March has given us 62.2% of possible sunshine! That compares to the 63% sunshine we get in the month of June. If you add in the last two days of February, we’ve had 63.6% sunshine in the last 12 days.

Sunset at Lake Macatawa Tuesday evening

Here’s what the sunset looked like from the Boatwerks Restaurant at Lake Macatawa in Holland. If you take the 113 days from Oct. 24 through Feb. 15 – we had 17.2% sunshine (well below average). Since Feb. 15 (24 days), we’ve had 56% sunshine (well above average).

Sunset at Grand Haven on March 10 (Tue.)

Here’s sunset at the beach in Grand Haven from our Noto’s at the Bil-Mar camera. All the sunshine is starting to warm Lake Michigan. Tuesday, the water temperature at Holland St. Park 37.8° in the late afternoon – that’s up from 34.3° last Thursday (the 5th). We’re up to 11 hours and 44 minutes of daylight. Sunrise in G.R. this Wed. is at 8:01 am and the sunset will be 7:45 pm.

This pic. was just after sunset in East Grand Rapids. The ice was breaking up on Reeds Lake. With the mild pattern continuing, ice will continue to weaken and break up on the inland lakes.

Rainfall Monday night

The highest rainfall totals from Monday night’s rain were up toward US 10. Scottville had 1.85″ of rain. Rainfall amounts were less to the south, with just 3/10ths of an inch at Battle Creek.

River Levels in West Michigan

The rain has caused river levels to come up. Rivers will stay well below flood stage, but we continue to the long period of above average flow. The Muskegon River at Evart is carrying more than 2 1/2 times the average volume of water for mid-March.

Peak Wind Gusts on Tuesday

Here’s peak wind gusts from Tuesday – yet another breezy day. Eight of the last 10 days, we’ve had wind gusts over 30 mph and 12 of the last 15 days we’ve had gusts to or above 30 mph.

Snow cover in N. Michigan

There’s still some snow on the ground up north…in some places lots of it. Gaylord is down to 8″ on the ground. S. Ste. Marie has dropped to 22″. Marquette still has 33″ on the ground. Grand Marais and Painesdale top the list. We hope that fairly deep snowpack in the U.P. melts slowly, without a lot of rain that would cause flooding problems.

High Tempertures for the next 5 days

Here’s high temperatures for the next 5 days…cool today, warmer Thursday when we’ll approach 60°…back to near average for Friday (it’ll be windy on Friday) and Saturday. Friday – Sunday look dry as a system passes to the south of Michigan.

8-14 Day Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center

The latest temperature forecast from the Climate Prediction Center shows cooler than average wether in the West and Midwest and warm air on the East Coast, where I bet fruit farmers are getting worried about blossoms coming out too soon and being susceptible to a frost. A slug of cool air moves down from Canada with the cold front going all the way down into northern Mexico.

With the contrast in temperatures, you’d expect a battle where the air masses meet and you can see that in the 8-14 day precipitation forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. Expect an uptick in severe weather for the 2nd half of March into April. Let’s hope the bulk of that stays south of Michigan, but this will be an active pattern. I’ve said before that severe weather seasons that start active usually stay that way during the spring.