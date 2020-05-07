How Cold Will We Get and How Much Snow

The map above is one forecast (from the Weather Prediction Center) of low temperatures for early Saturday. They give G.R. and Kalamazoo lows of 26°…and it’s not just Saturday AM. We’ll have at least several mornings of near to below freezing temperatures from Friday AM thru next Wednesday AM.

6-Hour Snow Forecast Friday morning

This is a 6-hour snow forecast for 8 am to 2 pm Friday. This map (also from the Weather Prediction Center) gives an inch of snow to Alpena, Gaylord, Pellston and Marquette. We could certainly see snow flurries down into SW Michigan…not a lot of snow, but any snow during the 2nd week of May is pretty unusual. We get 5.5″ of snow on May 9, 1927. Someone from the Greenville Daily News (which BTW has been operating since 1854) once sent me a pic. and story they ran the day after that snowstorm. That’s the latest significant snow we’ve ever had in Grand Rapids, though flurries have fallen as late as the last week of May.