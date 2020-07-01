Hot Weather for (at least) the first two weeks of July

By Michigan standards, this is going to be a long heat-wave, likely the longest since 2012. Here’s the 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July :

Temperatures are expected to much above average through the first two weeks of July in the the Great Lakes, Northeast and much of the Plains States.

Forecast High Temperatures for Saturday, July 4

The hottest spot in the U.S. Tuesday was 109 at Altus, Oklahoma. Our average high/low temperature for the second week of July is 83/62 – and that’s as high as the numbers get.

Hot Air Balloon over Dorr Tuesday Evening

Winds have been and will continue to be light…nice for floating along in a hot-air balloon. My daughter, Marie took this pic. near Dorr Tues. evening. The average wind speed for the month of June in Kalamazoo was just 6 mph. Kalamazoo only had one day in June when the average wind was more than 11 mph.

Grand Rapids was 1.1 deg. warmer than average in June, with three days reaching 90°. Muskegon and Kalamazoo each had four 90-degree days. Muskegon reached 97° on June 9, just two degrees from the hottest temperature ever recorded there.

Sunshine for the first 3 weeks of June relative to average

Officially, Grand Rapids had 2.84″ of rain in June. That was 0.93″ below average. It was a very sunny month – at this moment, I’m awaiting the official word on whether this was the sunniest June ever. The graphic above is through 6/21. Grand Rapids had 14 days in June with more than 95% sunshine.

Also: Miami FL had a record high temp. of 98 on Tuesday. The temperature has not been below 80 there since June 22. Record low temperatures in Utah. Ka-Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom. Wow! That’s almost 20″ of rain! Not a tornado. Funnel cloud in Scotland.