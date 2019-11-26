High Winds Wednesday

Very strong winds are expected Wednesday into Wednesday night. The winds have the potential to knock down tree limbs and cause power disruptions. The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Watch for wind gusts as high as 50-60 mph and waves exceeding 10 feet. This will likely be upgraded to a warning.

We also have a Storm Watch for Lake Michigan. A Storm Watch is one step above a Gale Watch. As winds increase, we go from Small Craft Advisories to Gale Warnings to Storm Warnings and then to Hurricane Warnings.

High Wind Watxh for Wed. and Wed. night

The NWS has also issued a High Wind Watch for most of our area. While winds may stay just below High Wind criteria from Newaygo and Montcalm Counties to the northeast, those areas will also see strong winds – porbably gusting to 35-45 mph. Other inland areas should see gusts of 40-50 mph.

High Wind Watch for Wed. and Wed. night

The High Wind Watch also covers E. Iowa, much of Illinois and Indiana, W. Ohio and downwind from Lake Erie in W. New York. So if you’re driving Wed. to Chicago, Indianapolis or Dayton – you’ll have to deal with the strong winds.

Futurecast Wind Gusts expected from 1-2 pm on Wed.



This is our Futurecast Wind Gust Forecast – showing the expected peak wind gust from 1 pm – 2 pm Wednesday. It shows a possible 60 mph gust for Benton Harbor (beach) and +50 mph wind gusts up the lake to Muskegon.

Rainfall Futurecast for Tues. night into Weds.

Rainfall will be anywhere from 1/4″ to 3/4″ over much of the area. This additional rain will cause ponding of water on roads and rather rapid rises in some smaller creeks, but no significant flooding is expected.

Heavy snow will fall from Nebraska to Upper Michigan

The Wednesday storm will produce a band of heavy snow across NW Iowa, SE Minnesota, northwest Wisconsin and much of Upper Michigan. This will not only hamper ground traffic, but air traffic will also be impacted, especially for the busy airport at Minneapolis.

Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories

Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advirories extend all the way to California. The Blizzard Warning is for a small area of SE Wyoming. The red in KS, OK and TX is a red flag warning where the strong winds will produce a higher danger of wildfires.

Severe Weather Outlook area for Tuesday

There is also the possibility of severe thunderstorms from Illinois and Missouri to Louisiana. The main threat here is wind damage, but an isolated tornado or two is possible in the Slight Risk Area.

Football Weather

Football Weather – Western Michigan is playing this evening at Northern Illinois. Big game for them. It’s dry there and in the 40s. Saturday’s games look wet, with showers expected in both Ann Arbor and E. Lansing. Temperatures will likely be in the upper 30s with an east wind at 10-20 mph. Hang onto the ball, guys. The Wisconsin/Minnesota in Minneapolis could be interesting with at least snow showers and perhaps steady snow. That game is on WOTV4 at 3:30 pm.

8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for Dec. 3 – 9

This is the latest 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for Dec. 3-9. The darkest blue (best chance of colder than average temperatures) is right over the Great Lakes. Now only does that mean cold, but it also means it’ll be cold enough that much of the precipitation that falls will be snow and that there could be lake-effect snow.

Weather Highlights

So, to sum things up…the biggest story is the strong winds on Wednesday that have the potential to produce lakeshore flooding, beach erosion and power outages. We’ll see rain Tuesday PM into Wednesday. We’ll calm things down…mostly cool and dry for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday – then another storm will bright wind and rain, then snow over the weekend. Watch us on TV and keep checking ther blog for later updates.