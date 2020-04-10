High Winds on Monday

An unusually deep low pressure system will move across Michigan Sunday night into Monday. It could bring us an inch or more of rain from Sat. night into Monday AM – followed by snow Monday midday-PM as temperatures fall. The big story will be the high winds that will blast Michigan Monday into Monday night.

GFS model for 1 pm Monday

This is the GFS model for Monday at 1 pm EDT. There is a very strong low pressure center over Lake Huron. The black lines surrounding the low are lines of equal pressure (isobars). When those lines are that close together, there’s going to be some strong wind.

I could see a High Wind Warning (not just an advisory), a Lakeshore Flood Warning (not just an advisory) and at least Gale Warnings for Lake Michigan – possibly Storm Warnings for Lake Michigan…storm warnings are between gale warnings and hurricane force wind gusts. The wind direction will be west-northwest. This storm has the potential to down numerous trees (the ground is pretty saturated already and we could get an inch of rain on Sunday) and wires…and it could lead to significant power outages across Michigan (and N. Illinois, N. Indiana and N Ohio).

Most people are sheltering at home…that’s good. Try not to park under a tree if you can help it for Monday…in the garage is a better bet if you have one. Make sure things like the garbage bin are secure and are not going to go blowing down the street. If you have some food shopping to do…try today (a little breezy, some morning flurries) won’t be bad and Saturday (dry thru about 5 pm) may be the best day to venture out. Sunday will be raining, but not too windy. Monday and Monday night will be tough driving (inc. the Monday PM rush hour). I’ve seen empty trucks tip over in 50-60 mph wind gusts.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook for April 17-23

Another weather story is the cold weather pattern that will be with us perhaps all the way to the end of the month. The map above is the 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 17-22. Colder than average weather is expected from the Great Lakes south to the Ohio Valley and east to the Atlantic.

