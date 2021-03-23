Here’s where you can still find snow on the ground in the U.S. – mainly the mountains out West, parts of New England and some places around Lake Superior.

14.7% of the contiguous U.S. had a snow cover this morning (3/23). The 18-year average for March 23rd is 20.5%. Daily totals range from 40.0% in 2006 to 9.1% in 2012 (when Grand Rapids was in the mid 80s in mid-March). The 2nd highest year was 37.4% in 2013, the year we had the big flood on the Grand River. BTW, that was a 25-year flood, not a 500-year flood as some had claimed.

Snow Cover in the Western Great Lakes 3 23 21

Here’s a map that shows snow on the ground around Lake Superior. It tends to be in higher elevations and in places that the most lake-effect snow (like the Porcupine Mtns. and the Keweenaw Peninsula of Upper Michigan and the lakeshore areas east of Lake Superior.

Snow on the ground Tuesday morning in Upper Michigan: 16″ Painesdale, 15″ Hancock, 10″ Kearsarge, 9″ Munising, 8″ Herman, 6″ Sault Ste. Marie. Marquette lost their last inch of snow yesterday. Even in a mild winter, Marquette gets a fair amount of snow. They had more than a foot of snow on the ground from Jan. 16 – Mar. 10.

Buffalo decides to share a campsite in Yellowstone National Park 3 23 21

The higher elevations of the West have had a lot of snow. The pic. above is from Yellowstone N.P. Here an earlier spring camper found himself sharing the campsite with a bison.

Heavy Snow in the Mountains

Many of the Ski Resorts in the West have lots of snow. Alyeska Ski Area in Alaska is up to 651″ for the winter. That’s 54.3 FEET of snowfall. They have a snow depth of 130″ (or 10.8 feet). Mt. Baker in Washington State has had 614″ so far this winter. They have a mountain base of 216″ (18 Feet!). Snowbird in Utah has picked up 390″ of snow this winter and they have 8 feet of snow on the ground. Denver CO has had 30.9″ of snow this month and 64.5″ for the winter. Amarillo TX has had 33.8″ of snow this winter and that’s more than double their average snowfall-to-date.