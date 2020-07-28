Here Comes the Next Tropical Storm

The next tropical storm is taking shape. This one will be called “Isaias”. It will move through the Caribbean Islands, into the Bahamas to the coast of Florida – then up the East Coast. This will not be a monster hurricane like Dorian (2019) or Maria (2017), but it will be a significant storm. I’ll write more about the storm after the news tonight.

In the meantime, the Western Pacific has been unusually quiet, record quiet…and the center of Hurricane Douglas passed far enough north of the Hawaiian Islands that effects there were minimal.

Watch the news tonight – I’ll tell you about the scattered showers and storms for tonight and possibly tomorrow (am).