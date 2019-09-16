Heck of a Weekend for Chicago.

First, did you see what the Cubs did…they scored 17 runs on Friday, 14 runs on Saturday and then 16 runs on Sunday – 47 runs in 3 games against the Pirates. That’s only the 5th time in Major League History (going back to 1900) that a team has scored 14 or more runs in 3 consecutive games. The last team to do it was the Detroit Tigers (hard to believe) in 1993. It’s also the most runs the Cubs have scored in 3 consecutive games – beating the old record of 44 runs set in 1930. Kris Bryant hit home runs #137 and #138 for his first 5 years with the Cubs, eclipsing the previous record of 135 in first five years held by Ernie Banks (asterisk* – we play more games now – Ernie hit a home run for every 17.3 at bats in his first five years – Bryant has hit a home run in once in every 19.2 at bats). The Cubs are now just 2 games behind the Cardinals in the NL Central.
Did you see the finish of the Broncos-Bears game? The Bears have only scored one touchdown in the first 8 quarters of 2019 – but it sure helps when your kicker can kick 50+ yard field goals.
This pic. from the Chicago Water Intake Saturday AM – I was in the Chicago Area and it was an awesome day. Sunny, 80° – I was at the Wilmette Beach (my home town) Saturday PM. You get in free after Labor Day…but the regular admission to the beach for non-residents is $13 for adults and another $22 to park your car. For my wife and I it would have been $48 to spend the afternoon at the beach (makes you appreciate the $10 sticker that you can get for admission to the state parks here in Michigan). There were hundreds of people on the beach – everyone seemed happy…so many colorful sailboats, people in kayaks, on paddleboards. There was a dog as excited as to be to fetch a tennis ball from the water. Awesome weekend.