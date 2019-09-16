Heck of a Weekend for Chicago.

First, did you see what the Cubs did…they scored 17 runs on Friday, 14 runs on Saturday and then 16 runs on Sunday – 47 runs in 3 games against the Pirates. That’s only the 5th time in Major League History (going back to 1900) that a team has scored 14 or more runs in 3 consecutive games. The last team to do it was the Detroit Tigers (hard to believe) in 1993. It’s also the most runs the Cubs have scored in 3 consecutive games – beating the old record of 44 runs set in 1930. Kris Bryant hit home runs #137 and #138 for his first 5 years with the Cubs, eclipsing the previous record of 135 in first five years held by Ernie Banks (asterisk* – we play more games now – Ernie hit a home run for every 17.3 at bats in his first five years – Bryant has hit a home run in once in every 19.2 at bats). The Cubs are now just 2 games behind the Cardinals in the NL Central.

DENVER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 15: Eddy Pineiro #15 of the Chicago Bears celebrates a 53 yard field goal in the final second of the fourth quarter to defeat the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on September 15, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) – from WMBD

Did you see the finish of the Broncos-Bears game? The Bears have only scored one touchdown in the first 8 quarters of 2019 – but it sure helps when your kicker can kick 50+ yard field goals.

Chicago Sat. AM 9 14 19

This pic. from the Chicago Water Intake Saturday AM – I was in the Chicago Area and it was an awesome day. Sunny, 80° – I was at the Wilmette Beach (my home town) Saturday PM. You get in free after Labor Day…but the regular admission to the beach for non-residents is $13 for adults and another $22 to park your car. For my wife and I it would have been $48 to spend the afternoon at the beach (makes you appreciate the $10 sticker that you can get for admission to the state parks here in Michigan). There were hundreds of people on the beach – everyone seemed happy…so many colorful sailboats, people in kayaks, on paddleboards. There was a dog as excited as to be to fetch a tennis ball from the water. Awesome weekend.