Heavy Rain

New Era in Oceana Co. gets the “Golden Bailing Bucket Award” for most rain on Tuesday. From 9 am to midnight, they had 3.75″ of rain, and added another 0.26″ between midnight and 1 am for a 16-hour total of 4.01″. New Era has also had (as of 1 am) 10.03″ of rain in the last 22 days.

Rainfall Tuesday – Midnight-to-Midnight

Muskegon had 2.26″ of rain Tuesday and that was a daily record for Oct. 1. Muskegon has picked up 8.21″ of rain since Sept. 1 and that’s 4.21″ above average. Muskegon is up to 35.34″ for the year and that is 10.76″ above average.

Grand Rapids had 0.67″ of rain on Tuesday (and another 0.33″ between midnight and 2 am. G.R. is up to 8.31″ since Sept. 1 and 38.57″ for the year. That’s 9.46″ above average.

Here’s 6-hour rainfall totals from 8 pm to 2 am: 2.28″ Mt. Pleasant, 1.70″ Big Rapids, 1.58″ Muskegon, 1.00″ Grand Rapids and 0.96″ Ludington

Here’s some more cities and how far above average they are for precipitation in 2019: Marquette +9.00″, Madison WI +9.40″, S. Ste. Marie +11.07″ and Green Bay +15.72″ (that’s a lot!). With saturated ground, a significant part of that rain becomes runoff and goes into the Great Lakes keeping water levels high.

The Grand River in Grand Rapids at 2:30 am shows a streamflow of 9,340 cubic feet per second. The average flow for Oct. 2 is 1,670 cfs. So, the river has 5.5 times the usual volume of water. The Kalamazoo River at Comstock has a flow of 1,260 cfs, compared to an average of 595 cfs. The Muskegon River at Croton is at 3,200 cfs compared to an average of 1,240 cfs. All the rivers north of I-94 are rising with the rain we’re getting.

Grand Rapids also set a record for highest minimum temperature ever for Oct. 1 with a low of 69°