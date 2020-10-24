Heavy Rain in Lower Michigan Oct. 23

Significant rain fell across Lower Michigan from Thursday evening (Oct. 22) to Friday (Oct 23). Look at the rainfall totals from N. Lower Michigan – led by 5″ at Suttons Bay in Leelanau County. Traverse City, Mancelona and Gaylord got over 4″ of rain.

Storm Total Rainfall from the radar at Gaylord

Here’s storm total rainfall from the radar at Gaylord. There was a fairly large area over Lake Michigan that had over 5″ of rain.

Rainfall Oct. 23-24 in West Michigan

Most of West Michigan had over an inch of rain. Other rainfall totals: 3.61″ Bloomingdale, 3.44 Grand Junction, Cassopolis 2.35″, Hastings 2.31″ and Oshtemo had 1.45″.

Storm Total Rainfall from the Grand Rapids radar

Here’s storm total rainfall from the G.R. radar – note the bands of heavier rain in Van Buren County and in Cass County. BTW, that streak on the image above that runs northwest to southeast is caused by a water tower close to the radar dome that is blocking part of the signal.

Forecast rainfall thru Oct. 30 from the Weather Prediction Center

This is forecast rainfall over the next 7 days (through the 30th). Very little rain is forecast for West Michigan over the next week – generally less than 1/4″. The heavier rain will fall in the mid-South from Oklahoma to Virginia.