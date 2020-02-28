Heaviest Rain Next Week Stays South of Michigan

This is the 7-Day Precipitation Forecast from the Weather Prediction Center. The heaviest rain (up to 5″ from E. Arkansas to S. Kentucky) will stay south of Michigan…and it will be rain…temperatures will be too warm for snow much of next week.

High Temperatures

The high temperature of 24° on Thursday was the 2nd lowest high temperature of the month of Febuary. The average temperature for February is 1.0 degree warmer than average. We’ll have one more cold day today (Fri.) with afternoon temperatures in the mid 20s. Then we’re up to the low-mid 30s on Saturday. Sunday a healthy south wind should push high temperatures well into the 40s. It’ll stay warm with highs in the 40s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Peak Winds Thursday 2 27 20

Here’s peak wind gusts on Thursday. It’ll be windy again today, but not quite as windy as it was yesterday. There’s still a chance of scattered, mostly light snow showers today (Fri.). We should be dry over the weekend.

Peak Winds Thursday in N. Lower Michigan

Also: Another great pic. of Chicago from our GasBuddy, Patrick DeHaan. Sunset at Monarch Pass. Record high temperatures in California Thursday. Thursday’s National High/Low temps: 88° at Fullerton, CA; -19° at Sea Gull Lake, MN