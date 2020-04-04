Have We Seen Our Last Snowflakes?

The simple answer to the question is “probably not”. We average 1.8″ of snow in the month of April, and over the last 5 years, we had measurable snow April in each of those 5 years. Last year, Grand Rapids had 4.1″ of snow on April 14th, 0.1″ of snow on the 15th and trace amounts of snow on the 27th and 29th.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook

Wow, look at this! The models are prediction a substantial push of cold air into much of the Northern U.S. for the period April 12-18. Many models are also forecasting that we’ll get at least a little light snow here in West Michigan. Snow doesn’t last long in mid-April, but this map suggests that we’ll have a chance of at least a little snow during mid-April.

Close-Up of Mont Ripley 4/4/20



While the snow has melted in Lower Michigan, there is still snow on the ground in the U.P. Here’s a look at sunny Mont Ripley at Michigan Tech. Like pretty much everything else, the ski area is closed, but they still have snow. The top picture is a wide shot of the ski area.

Snowcover in Michigan 4 4 20

There was still 1/2 an inch of snow on the ground this Sat. up near Gaylord/Mancelona, but any significant snow cover is in the U.P., NE Minnesota and in Canada. Here’s some specific snow cover reports from Sat. AM in the U.P.: 34″ Painesdale, 25″ Munising, 22″ Kearsarge, 21″ Hancock and Herman, 19″ Marquette, 18″ 5 miles west-northwest of Michigamme, 12″ Houghton, 6″ Champion, 4″ S. Ste. Marie, Paulding, Michigamme, Big Bay, 3″ Gladstone and Watton, 2″ Ironwood, 1″ Watersmeet, Jacobsville, Baraga, Green Garden.

National Snow Cover 4 4 20

Here’s a map of national snow cover Sat. AM – There’s a heavy snow cover in much of the Western Mountains and form Lake Superior east through Canada. When we have a significant NW to NE wind, the air will be cooler as it comes off that snow cover. Nationally, we have 22.6% of the contiguous U.S. with snow cover today (Sat. 4/4). Last year on 4/4 we had 14.6% of the contiguous U.S. with snow on the ground.

Snow left at Cannonsburg Ski Area on 4/4

Here’s the snow left at Cannonsburg Ski Area in Kent Co. this Sat. (4/4). Despite the warmer than average winter, Cannonsburg had a lot of good ski/boarding days. They had to close a bit early with the virus going around, but with excellent snow-making conditions many nights, ski areas can have a great season even with temperatures being a little warmer than average.