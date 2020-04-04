Have We Seen Our Last Snowflakes?

The simple answer to the question is “probably not”. We average 1.8″ of snow in the month of April, and over the last 5 years, we had measurable snow April in each of those 5 years. Last year, Grand Rapids had 4.1″ of snow on April 14th, 0.1″ of snow on the 15th and trace amounts of snow on the 27th and 29th.
Wow, look at this! The models are prediction a substantial push of cold air into much of the Northern U.S. for the period April 12-18. Many models are also forecasting that we’ll get at least a little light snow here in West Michigan. Snow doesn’t last long in mid-April, but this map suggests that we’ll have a chance of at least a little snow during mid-April.
While the snow has melted in Lower Michigan, there is still snow on the ground in the U.P. Here’s a look at sunny Mont Ripley at Michigan Tech. Like pretty much everything else, the ski area is closed, but they still have snow. The top picture is a wide shot of the ski area.
There was still 1/2 an inch of snow on the ground this Sat. up near Gaylord/Mancelona, but any significant snow cover is in the U.P., NE Minnesota and in Canada. Here’s some specific snow cover reports from Sat. AM in the U.P.: 34″ Painesdale, 25″ Munising, 22″ Kearsarge, 21″ Hancock and Herman, 19″ Marquette, 18″ 5 miles west-northwest of Michigamme, 12″ Houghton, 6″ Champion, 4″ S. Ste. Marie, Paulding, Michigamme, Big Bay, 3″ Gladstone and Watton, 2″ Ironwood, 1″ Watersmeet, Jacobsville, Baraga, Green Garden.
Here’s a map of national snow cover Sat. AM – There’s a heavy snow cover in much of the Western Mountains and form Lake Superior east through Canada. When we have a significant NW to NE wind, the air will be cooler as it comes off that snow cover. Nationally, we have 22.6% of the contiguous U.S. with snow cover today (Sat. 4/4). Last year on 4/4 we had 14.6% of the contiguous U.S. with snow on the ground.
Here’s the snow left at Cannonsburg Ski Area in Kent Co. this Sat. (4/4). Despite the warmer than average winter, Cannonsburg had a lot of good ski/boarding days. They had to close a bit early with the virus going around, but with excellent snow-making conditions many nights, ski areas can have a great season even with temperatures being a little warmer than average.