Hard Freeze Last Night – 2 More Hard Freezes Possible

These poor tulips in my front yard were wilted this (Sat.) AM with the below freezing temperatures, but no worries, bulb flowers wilt when it gets cold like this, but they’ll spring to life as temperatures warm today. It’ll be a breezy and cool day with temps. of 45°-50° in the PM and low 40s at Lake Michigan, where a Small Craft Advisory continues through this afternoon.

Ice in my Bird Bath this Sat. AM

My bird bath was all ice this Sat. AM – it also was full yesterday PM – so either we had a lot of evaporation in the dry air yesterday or there were a lot of birds splashing water out of the bird bath yesterday (probably a combination of both).

More wilted tulips in my front yard this AM – Some low temperatures this Sat. AM: 15° Baldwin, 22° Marshall, Grand Junction, Evart, 23° Battle Creek, Fremont, Muskegon , Cadillac, Watervliet, 24° Jackson, Kalamazoo, Belding, Hudsonville, Kent City, Hartford, 25° Lansing, Big Rapids, Ionia, Mt. Pleasant, Hillsdale, East Gr. Rapids, Hastings, Bloomingdale, Sparta, South Bend, Allegan, 26° Grand Rapids, Holland (airport), Charlotte, S. Haven, Eaton Rapids, 27° Sturgis, Three Rivers, Coldwater and Fennville, 30° Muskegon Beach – where the wind went calm at 3 am – then the temperature rose 6° by 4 am as the wind came up from the west off the lake, Benton Harbor (airport), Ludington (airport), 31° Holland Beach, 33.6° Port Sheldon Buoy, 34° S. Haven Lighthouse (wind off the water all night), 35° S. Haven buoy.

From Andy Schut: Since temperature records began in Grand Rapids in 1893, we’ve only had one time when Christmas Day was warmer than the following year’s Mother’s Day: December 25, 1982: 65° May 8, 1983: 55°. That will likely happen tomorrow for the 2nd time: December 25, 2019: 55° May 10, 2020: mid-upper 40s.

We’ll likely stay above freeing tonight (Sat. night), then we have a chance of a freeze again Sunday night and Monday night. We’ll get showers on Sunday, with a chance of a thundershower. With the air this cold, it’s possible that a strong shower or thundershower tomorrow could produce small hail (or gusty winds), but no severe weather.

Warmer weather will move back into the area starting Weds. PM. With it, more showers and thunderstorms are likely, with a chance of locally heavy rain.

The first 8 days of May were 5.1° cooler than average. Today will be the 9th day in a row without measurable precipitation (just trace amounts of snow flurries yesterday (Fri.) ). We had 80% of possible sunshine through the first 8 days of May.

Also: Snow falling this Sat. AM all the way down to NC and TN. The history of wastewater treatment. What goes around comes around. Sea level has been rising at about the same rate since the mid 1800s – probably still adjusting to the last ice age, about 15″ in 100 years. Here’s current sea level trends – and and down depending on whether the adjacent land is sinking or rising.