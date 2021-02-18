Halo in Rockford

A couple of pics. here from Elizabeth Geshel in Rockford of a nice halo. While most everyone has seen a “ring around the sun” (or moon), they don’t happen too often in Michigan in winter, when we’re often stuck under a solid layer of lower level stratocumulus clouds (the “stratus quo”).

Halo – Elizabeth Geshel

Here the sun is shining through a thin layer of cirrus clouds. The clouds are about 4-5 miles above the ground and are made up of tiny ice crystals. Often, the sun will pass through cirrus clouds without making a halo, or a “sun dog“. It depends on the shape and orientation of the crystals.

Halo – Rockford – Elizabeth Geshel

The mention of halos goes all the way back to Aristotle, and there are mentions of halos in older writings from Europe, Arabia and China. Artists painted halos.

The halo in these pictures is a 22-degree halo – at 22 degrees around the sun, or about the width of your hand if you hold it at arm’s length. Sometimes the halo is white and sometimes colors can be seen. They can mean that precipitation is on the way, as cirrus clouds often precede storm systems by about a day.