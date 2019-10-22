Halloween Weather

The long-range forecast maps are suggesting a cool pattern for Halloween. Now this is still a long way off, so don’t pay too much attention to specifics. The European model goes out to the 31st and I hope it’s wrong. It has the temp. Halloween morning at 33.8° with a cold, cold rain and with an 850mb (about a mile above the ground) of -5C (22.3°F) – that’s dangerously close to several inches of snow. The GFS model has temps. around 35° to 40° and dry, after a rain/snow mix on the 30th (nothing sticking). Like I said, way to early to get excited, but I’d be leaning toward costumes that would keep your kids warm. Here’s a suggestion:

That’d keep you warm…or go as Santa Clause…it’s warm…bright red, so good visibility…everyone loves Santa, maybe you get extra candy, or ask for an extra piece for Rudolph.

6-10 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

Here’s the 6-10 day temperature forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. LOTS of cold air over the West and Midwest…all the way to the western Great Lakes. The cold is centered in the Northern Rockies. Florida and the Southeast is warm.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

Here’s the 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. More of the same…cool from the West into the Great Lakes and south to Texas with the warmer than average air confined to the Southeast U.S.

TheHere’s the 8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook from CPC

The 8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook from CPC gives near normal precipitation to the Great Lakes with the dry spell continuing in the Northwest and West…and lots of rain and storms in the Southern U.S.

This is the NAEFS model 8-14 day forecast

The NAEFS model for Oct. 29 – Nov. 4 looks to me to be overdone…but it has coast-to-coast cold with the only above average areas in the Southeast and over Alaska.

So…it’s 9 days out…but the long-range models are suggesting it’ll be cool for the ghouls. I’m still working on the winter forecast…but I can tell you this…if you’re looking for a relatively warm winter…don’t hold your breath.

Sunset at Grand Haven Monday Evening

Here’s sunset at Grand Haven Monday evening. That line of clouds over the lake built up into a line of showers that moved through the area.

Here’s some peak wind gusts from Monday

Here’s some peak wind gusts from Monday. The Chicago Water Intake also had a gust to 53 mph. Benton Harbor had 49 mph. There were up to 10,000 Consumers Energy customers without power, scattered all through Lower Michigan. Most of those were due to tree limbs falling on power lines.