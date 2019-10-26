Great Lakes Water Levels Weekly Update

This pic. is from Drone 8 – showing the shoreline erosion. The two recent storms ate through up to 10-12 feet of dune. This is not the first time the water levels have been this high. Here’s a record of the water level of Lake Michigan in January since 1960:

Water Level of Lake Michigan in January from 1960-2019

The level goes up and down and we have to acknowledge that and plan so that there is minimal disruption when levels are at a high or low point. Here’s the latest water levels (which have been a bit more difficult to measure with the strong wind we’ve had lately:

Water level of Lake Superior

The water level of Lake Superior is unchanged in the last month, up 4″ in the last year and is now 15″ higher than the October average. The lake is only one inch lower than the record high October level set in 1985.

Lake Michigan water level graph

Lake Michigan/Huron has dropped 2″ in the last month, but is 15″ higher than one year ago. The lake(s) is (are) 32″ above the average October level and are now 9″ below the record high level set in Oct. 1986 (that’s right 9″ below Oct. 1986).

Graph of the water level of Lake Erie

The water level of Lake Erie peaked back in early July and has been steadily falling since. The lake is now down 6″ in the last month, up 6″ since one year ago and still 23″ above the October average level. The lake is 11″ below the record October level set in 1986.

The water level graph of Lake Ontario

Lake Ontario saw a big rise in the water level from late March to June and it’s fallen considerably since June. The level is down 6″ in the last month, up 17″ from one year ago. It’s now 15″ above the October average and is now 9″ below the October record level set in 1945.

Water level graph of Lake St. Clair

The water level of Lake St. Clair is also down 6″ in the last month. It’s up 7″ in the last year and is now 26″ above the October average level. The lake is 12″ below the record level also set in 1986.

The rivers that connect the Great Lakes all have well above average flow. That trend will continue into 2020. As of early Sat. AM – the flow on the St. Clair River at Port Huron was 256,000 cubic feet per second, compared to an average flow of 184,000 cfs. The flow of the Detroit River was 259,000 cfs, compared to an average flow of 196,000 cfs.

Great Lakes rivers are mostly higher than average, though then have come down a little. There will be a significant soaking rain of 1/2″ to 1 1/2″ this Sat. PM/night, so river levels will trend up again and the weather pattern will remain on the damp side into early November. As of Sat. AM, the Grand River in Grand Rapids had a flow of 4,670 cfs compared to an average of 2,010 cfs. The Muskegon River at Croton had a flow of 3,140 cfs compared to an average flow of 1,409 cfs. The Saginaw River at Saginaw has a flow of 2,680 cfs compared to an average flow of 2,090 cfs and the Fox River at Green Bay WI has a flow of 12,500 cfs, compared to an average flow of 3,910 cfs. Green Bay has already had their wettest year ever and there’s still over 2 months to add to that.

