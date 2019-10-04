Great Lakes Water Levels Update

The pic. above was taken yesterday (Thu., Oct. 3) by Fr. Thomas Cavera of St. Patrick’s Church in Parnell (beautiful church…I’ve visited the elementary school there a couple times and I was impressed with the students – they asked adult level questions and were very interested in learning about weather).

There is a road that goes around the 8-mile perimeter of the island. This pic. shows not only water coming up on the road, but also watching enough rocks up on the road that you would have a hard time riding through there on a bicycle.

At a time of the year when the water levels should be falling, we’ve seen an increase in the water level of Lakes Superior, Michigan and Huron. The water level of Lake Superior is up 1″ in the last month, up 7″ year-to-year and is now 15″ above the October average water level. It’s still 1″ below the highest October level set in 1985. The water level of Lakes Michigan/Huron (one giant lake for lake-level purposes, connected at the Mackinac Bridge) is up 2″ in the last month. The level is up 16″ in the last year (that’s a lot! – each inch of water on Lake Michigan represents 390 billion gallons) and is now 35″ above the average October level. It’s still 7″ below the all-time record high water level set in Oct. 1986.

The water level of Lake Erie is down 4″ in the last month. It’s still up 8″ in the last year and is now 29″ above the average water level for October. It’s 5″ below the all-time highest water level set in Oct. 1986.

Lake Ontario is down 9″ in the last month (less precipitation relative to average as you go east)). It’s still up 18″ year-to-year and is now 20″ above the October average level. The lake is 4″ below the highest October level, which was reached in 1945.

Lake St. Clair is down 1″ in the last month, up 10″ in the last year and is now 33″ above the average October water level. It’s 4″ below the record level, also set in 1986.

Taking a break now…will finish this article later this PM.