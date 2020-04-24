Great Lakes Water Levels, Ice Extent and News

The weather across the Great Lakes Region has been unseasonably cool. In Grand Rapids, Michigan, the temperature over the last 10 days has been 12° cooler than average. Persistent clouds and occasional light precipitation have made evaporation rates a touch below average, but most river levels remain at or a little below average.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Superior

The water level of Lake Superior is up 2″ in the last month (some of that from snowmelt), but down 1″ in the last year. The level is 14″ above the April average level, but is 2″ lower than the April record high level set in 1986.

Graph of the water level of Lake Michigan/Huron

The water level of Lake Michigan is up 3″ in the last month, up 11″ year-to-year and is 36″ (3 feet) higher than the April average level. The lake is currently 3″ higher than the previous record April level set in 1986.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Erie

The water level of Lake Erie is up 3″ in the last month and up 6″ in the last year. The lake is 32″ higher than the April average level and is also 3″ higher than the previous record April level set in 1985.

Graph of the water level of Lake Ontario

The water level of Lake Ontario is up 8″ in the last month and up 3″ in the last year. The lake is 19″

higher than the April average, but is still 12″ below the record April level set in 1973.

Lake St. Clair Water Level Graph

The water level of Lake St. Clair is up 2″ in the last month, up 6″ in the last year and is 34″ higher than the April average level. It’s now 4″ higher than the previous April record level.

International Bridge – no traffic

The pic. of the International Bridge from Michigan to Canada shows no traffic – eerie. The rivers that connect the Great Lakes all have well above average flow and they will continue through the summer. The St. Clair River at Port Huron has a flow of 257,000 cubic feet per second, compared to an average flow of 188,000 cfs. The Detroit River at Detroit has a flow of 272,000 cfs. The average is 184,000 cfs.

more later…gotta get to the forecast.