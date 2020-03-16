Great Lakes Water Levels, Ice Extent and News

The top pic. from NOAA is the Oak St. Beach in Chicago seen from the air in April 2013. The lake level was on the low side (not a record low). Now below, a picture of the Oak St. Beach taken in July 2018. Keep in mind that the water level is about a foot and a half higher now then it was in July 2018 – so even less of the beach would be available. Considering the population of Chicago, relatively few people can squeeze on the small amount of beach that is left.

Oak St. Beach July 2018 (NOAA pic.)

Lake Michigan is currently at an all-time highest water level (since the 1920s) for the month of March. Here’s the current levels by lake:

Graph of Lake Superior Water Level

The water level of Lake Superior is down 3″ in the last month (it’s been below freezing, so precipitation has been snow, not rain – and the snow is still on the ground. When it melts, the lake level will go up. Superior is at the same level as last year. It’s 13″ above the March average level and 2″ below the record March water level set in 1986.

Lake Michigan Water Level Graph

The water level of Lake Michigan/Huron is down 1″ in the last month (that’s good, but typical for late winter). The lake is 15″ higher than one year ago (1″ = 390 billion gallons…so 15″ is an extra 5.85 trillion gallons of water!). The water level is 37″ (more than 3 feet!) higher than the March average level and the lake is now 4″ higher than the record average March level set in 1986.

Graph of Lake Erie Water Level

The water level of Lake Erie is unchanged in the last month, but up 11″ in the last year. The lake is 33″ higher than the March average level and 2″ higher than the March record level set in 1986.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Ontario

The water level of Lake Ontario is up 2″ in the last month and up 9″ in the last year. The lake is 19″ above the average March level, but it’s 8″ below the record March level set in 1952.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake St. Clair

The water level of Lake St. Clair is unchanged in the last month, but it’s up 10″ in the last year. The level is 35″ higher than the average March level. The lake is right at the record March level set in 1986.

Soo Locks Monday 3/16/20 from the Army Corps of Engineers

Here’s as late afternoon pic. of the Soo Locks late Monday afternoon. At the time this pic. was taken, the temp. was 32 degrees and they were getting snow flurries. The S. Ste. Marie Airport has 20″ of snow on the ground.

All the rivers that connect the Great Lakes have well above average flow. The St. Clair River at Port Huron has a flow of 245,000 cubic feet per second. The average flow there is 176,000 cfs. So the flow is 139% of average flow. The Detroit River at Detroit has a flow of 264,000 cfs, compared to an average flow of 207,000 cfs. If we can get the rivers back down to average flow, then more water will be exiting than coming into the lakes.

Muskegon Channel Monday 3 16 20

Here’s a picture of the Muskegon River Channel as the river moves from Muskegon Lake to Lake Michigan.

The Grand River in Grand Rapids has FINALLY gone below average flow. The flow Monday evening was at 5,840 cfs, compared to a March average of 7,290 cfs. Keep in mind that the mid-March average is boosted by a number of spring floods…but a 5,840 flow is good news.

The Muskegon River at Croton has a flow of 4,290 cfs compared to an average flow of 2,790 cfcfs. The St. Joseph River at Niles has a flow of 5,930 cfs compared to an average flow of 5,060 cfs. The Saginaw River has a flow of 7,180 cfs, compared to an average flow of 9,740 cfs. Finally, across the lake, the Fox River at Appleton WI has a flow of 9,660 cfs compared to an average flow of 4,670 cfs.

We may get a very light rain or snow shower this Monday night…but more significant rain will arrive later this week.

Forecast Rainfall from the Weather Prediction Center for the next week

The map above is the anticipated rainfall over the period from March 17-23. Heavy rain (and storms) are likely from Texas to the Ohio Valley. Rainfall up to 1.5″ is expected in S. Lower Michigan…much of this coming Thursday/Thursday night. The rain should clear out to give us a mostly sunny and cool weekend. More rain is expected in the Southwestern U.S.

Great Lakes Ice Extent

Here’s Great Lakes ice extent. It’s at 6%. One year ago, after a colder winter, we had a 47% ice extent on the Great Lakes. Ice on Lake Michigan is mainly in lower Green Bay, Little Traverse Bay and up by the Mac. Bridge.

