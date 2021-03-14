Great Lakes Water Levels Continue to Decline

Below average precipitation and to a lesser extent above average evaporation continue to bring down Great Lakes water levels. To make a long story short – here’s the difference in lake levels from March 12, 2020 to March 12, 2021 (year-to-year): Superior down 6″, Michigan down 10″, Huron down 10″, St. Clair down 12″, Erie down 15″ and Ontario down 28″. (top pic. is the Great Lakes satellite picture – Sunday 3/14/21 – from NOAA Coastwatch).

We continue to see well above average flow on the rivers that connect and drain the Great Lakes. Here’s current flow readings: Detroit River at Detroit 254,000 cubic feet per second, compared to an average flow of 211,000 cfs. The St. Clair River at Port Huron had a flow of 255,000 cfs compared to an average flow of 171 cfs. You may notice that the volume of water is ever-so-slightly higher at Port Huron than at Detroit. I assume that was because we had a brisk north -northeast wind today that would have been pushing the water of Lake Huron down toward to south end of the lake.

Many inland rivers are now (Sunday night) close to our below average flow: Grand River at Grand Rapids 5,580 cfs compared to an average flow for mid-March of 6,640 cfs. The Kalamazoo River at Comstock had a flow of 1,050 cfs, compared to an average flow of 1,360 cfs. The St. Joseph River at Niles had a flow of 2,800 cfs, compared to an average flow of 5,210 cfs (just 54% of average flow). The Muskegon River at Croton had a flow of 4,130 cfs compared to an average flow of 2,680 cfs (note – the Muskegon River is higher because of some snowmelt in that basin).

The Chippewa River at Mt. Pleasant had a flow Sunday night of 475 cfs, compared to an average mid-March flow of 442 cfs. The Cass River at Frankenmuth had a flow of 776 cfs, compared to an average flow of 1,130 cfs. The Saginaw River at Saginaw had a flow of 11,100 cfs, compared to an average flow of 10,100 cfs.

Across Lake Michigan, the Fox River at Green Bay had a flow of 5,450 cfs, compared to an average flow of 6,460 cfs.

Satellite picture of Lake Superior Sunday 3 14 21

Instead of the usual graphs, I’m showing you the zoomed in satellite shots of each of the Great Lakes. This is Lake Superior. The air was cold enough to generate some lake-effect clouds. As we go through the pics., notice that the prevailing west wind blows some ice against the east shore of the lakes. You can see that here north of S. Ste. Marie.

The water level of Lake Superior is down 2″ in the last month and down 6″ in the past year. Each inch represents 550 billion gallons – so that’s a drop of 3.3 trillion gallons and that’s a lot. The lake is still 7″ above the March average level, but 8″ below the record highest March level set in 1986.

The Lake Michigan satellite picture shows some lake-effect clouds in the northern half of the lake. The wind was north, so they were not moving on land. There were thin high clouds over W. Michigan, which allowed most of the sun’s light to get through. The high clouds were thicker over Chicago and NW Indiana. You can see a thin band of ice along the Lake Michigan shore centered about over Ottawa and S. Muskegon Counties. That band has been shrinking. The ice is slowly breaking up in Green Bay and up by the Mackinac Bridge.

The water level of Lake Michigan/Huron (at the same water level – connected at the Mac. Bridge) is down 2 ” in the last month and down 10″ in the last year. That’s a very welcome drop for property owners along the lake. The lake is still 25″ above the March average level, but it’s 11″ below the highest March reading set last year. BTW, the lake is 54″ higher than the lowest March level set in 1964.

Satellite picture of Lake Huron Sunday 3 14 21

Here’s the satellite view Sunday PM on Lake Huron. You can see another thin strip of ice along the southeast shore of the lake north of Sarnia, Ontario. The ice is breaking up in Saginaw Ban and in the North Channel.

Satellite picture of Lake Erie Sunday PM 3 14 21

The satellite pic. of Lake Erie (and Lake St. Clair showed a few low clouds and high clouds. Almost all the ice is gone now on Lake Erie. The water level of Lake Erie is unchanged in the last month….but…it’s down 15″ since March 2020 (a huge drop). It’s still 18″ above the average March water level.

The water level of Lake St. Clair is up 7″ in the last month (due to ice), but is down 12″ in the last year. It’s still 23″ higher than the March average water level.

Lake Ontario satellite picture Sunday 3 14 21

The water level of Lake Ontario is down 2″ in the last month and down (get this) 28″ in the last year. It’s now 9″ BELOW the average March level and 35″ below the highest March reading set in 1952.

Great Lakes Ice Extent 3 14 21

Great Lakes ice extent continues to shrink. Lakes Erie and Ontario are almost completely ice free.

Muskegon Channel Sunday 3 14 21

This pic. shows the Muskegon Channel Sunday – with lots of ice. Here at the Lake Michigan shore, the temperature changed when the wind direction changed. The temperature here at the Muskegon Channel was 47° at 2 pm with an offshore wind. At 4 pm, the temperature was down to 39.6° with an onshore wind. At S. Haven, the temperature was 46° at 1 pm with an offshore wind…then down to 38° at 2 pm when the wind started coming off the cold water.

