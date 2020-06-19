Great Lakes Water Levels and News

Great Lakes water levels have risen over the last two weeks, with the exception of Lake Ontario.

The graphs below are plots of the current year’s daily lake levels (blue) compared with last year’s levels (black) and last year’s annual average (dark red). The monthly averages are shown as a step plot through the daily averages. Plotted in the background are the coordinated (official) averages (green), record highs (cyan), and record lows (brown) per month as documented here along with additional water level data.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Superior

The water level of Lake Superior is up 2″ in the last month, but is down 6″ in the last year. It’s 10″ above the June average water level and 6″ below the highest June water level, which was last year (2019).

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Michigan/Huron

The water level of Lake Michigan/Huron is up 2″ in the last month and up 4″ in the last year. The lakes are 35″ higher than the June average and it’s now 4″ higher than the previous record high water level set in 1986.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Erie

The water level of Lake Erie is up 3″ in the last month, but down 2″ year-to-year. The level is 29″ above the average June water level and 2″ below the record high water level set in 2019.

Graph of the water level of Lake St. Clair

The water level of Lake St. Clair is up 3″ in the last month and up 2″ in the last year. The level is 32″ higher than the average June water level and exactly at the record June level set last year.

Rainfall Difference from Average Last 30 Days

Here’s Rainfall Difference from Average over the last 30 days. Rainfall has been a little below average over the Southern and Eastern Great Lakes and near to above average rainfall in much of Wisconsin and Northern Michigan. Much of the Great Lakes had above average precipitation from April 1 to May 31.

International Bridge between Canada and the U.S. around 3:30 pm on Fri. 6 19 20

The pic. above is the International Bridge over the St. Mary’s River at Sault Ste. Marie. With the border still “closed” – the bridge is empty.

All the rivers that connect the Great Lakes have well above average flow and that will continue through the summer. The St. Mary’s River, that flows from Lake Superior into Lake Huron (Michigan/Huron) has a flow of 91,300 cubic feet per second. That’s well above average, but down from around 97,000 cfs earlier this spring. The St. Clair River at Port Huron has a flow of 253,000 cfs, compared to an average flow of 187,000 cfs. The Detroit River at Detroit has a flow of 275,000 cfs, compared to an average flow of 195,000 cfs.