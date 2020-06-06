Great Lakes Water Levels and News

The above pic. is sunset at Sleeping Bear Dunes (from their facebook page). The water level of the Great Lakes continued to rise in late May, with the exception of Lake Ontario.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Superior

The water level of Lake Superior is up 2″ in the last month, but (here is the good news) the lake is 6″ lower than it was one year ago, when it set a June record high level. The lake is still 9″ above the June average level.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Michigan/Huron

The water level of Lake Michigan/Huron is up 4″ in the last month. We had another month with above average precipitation. The level is 7″ higher than one year ago and 35″ higher than the June average level. The lake(s) is 5″ higher than the record highest June water level set in 1986.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Erie

The water level of Lake Erie is up 3″ in the last month and 1″ year-to-year. The lake is 31″ higher than the June average and is even with the record monthly June level set last year (2019).

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Ontario

Lake Ontario is the exception to the general high water levels in the Great Lakes. Ontario is down 2″ in the last month and down a whopping 23″ in the last year, when the lake set a June record high level. We have a little bit of control over the water level of Lake Ontario. The rest of the lakes go with the flow of nature. Ontario is 11″ higher than the June average level.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake St. Clair

The water level of Lake St. Clair is up 2″ in the last month and it’s up 2″ in the last year. The lake is 32″ higher than the average June level and is at the same level as the average of the June level readings last year.

The rivers that connect the Great Lakes continue to have much above average flow. The St. Clair River at Port Huron has a flow of 255,000 cubic feet per second, compared to an average flow of 195,000 cfs.

The Grand River in Grand Rapids has a flow of 6,130 cfs, compared to an average flow of 3439 cfs. The Muskegon River at Croton has a flow of 3,160 cfs, compared to an average flow of 2,030 cfs. The Kalamazoo River at Comstock has a flow of 1,360 cfs, compared to an average flow of 873 cfs. The St. Jooseph River at Niles has a flow of 5,590 cfs, compared an an average flow of 3,610 cfs. The Saginaw River at Saginaw has a flow of 5,510 cfs, compared to an average flow of 3,690 cfs. The Fox River at Appleton WI has a flow of 14,500 cfs, compared to an average flow of 5,970 cfs.

Here’s a link to current water temps. of the Great Lakes. The 1 am Sat. water temp. of Reeds Lake in East Grand Rapids is 73 deg.