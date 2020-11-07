Great Lakes Water Levels and News

We’re currently in the midst of an unseasonably warm and sunny stretch that is lasting nearly a week. This combined with no precipitation, a nice southwest wind and low humidities can evaporate an inch of water off the Great Lakes in 6 or 7 days.

This is the time of year when the Great Lakes has had some of our biggest storm systems (deep low pressure systems and strong winds), including the Freshwater Fury of 1913, the Armistice Day Storm of 1940, the Edmund Fitzgerald Storm of 1975 and a very similar storm on the same date 23 years later. All four of these storms downed trees and power lines in West Michigan. The 1940 storm produced a wind gust of 80 mph in Grand Rapids, the fastest wind officially measured in G.R.

On the graphs below you’ll find plots of the current year’s daily lake levels (blue) compared with last year’s levels (black) and last year’s annual average (dark red). The monthly averages are shown as a step plot through the daily averages. Plotted in the background are the coordinated (official) averages (green), record highs (cyan), and record lows (brown) per month as documented here along with additional water level data. Daily levels are from each lake’s master gauge, produced by NOAA/NOS/CO-OPS.

Graph of the water level of Lake Superior

The water level of Lake Superior is down 3″ in the last month and down 6″ year-to-year. The lake is still 9″ above the average October level and is 7″ lower than the highest October level reached in 1985. Lake Superior dropped 2.8″ in October, more than double the average fall of 1.2″.

Graph of the water level of Lake Michigan/Huron

The water level of Lake Michigan/Huron (one lake for lake-level purposes, connected at the Strait of Mackinac). is also down 3″ in the last month. The lake is 3″ lower than one year ago, but still 32″ above average. It’s 7″ below the record highest level set in Oct. 1986.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Erie

The water level of Lake Erie is also down 3″ in the last month. It’s down 1″ year-to-year and is now 26″ above the October average level. It’s also 7″ below the highest October level of 1986.

Graph of the water level of Lake Ontario

The water level of Lake Ontario is down 5″ in the last month and down a whopping 18″ in the last year. The lake is now just 3″ above the October average level and is 22″ below the record highest October level back in 1945.

Graph of the water level of Lake St. Clair

The water level of Lake St. Clair is down 4″ in the last month and 4″ in the last year. The lake is still 29″ above the October average level, but is also 6″ below the highest October water level reached in 1986.

All the rivers that connect the Great Lakes have above to much above average flow. The Detroit River at Detroit has a flow of 242,000 cubic feet per second, compared to an average flow of 196,000 cfs.

West Michigan showed off beautiful fall colors. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Rivers are a mix of below and above average flow. The Grand River in Grand Rapids has a flow of 2,580 cfs, compared to an average flow of 2,340 cfs. The Kalamazoo River at Comstock has a flow of 851 cfs, compared to an average flow of 757 cfs. The St. Joseph River at Niles has a flow of 1,830 cfs, compared to an average flow of 2,380 cfs. The Muskegon River at Croton has a flow of 1,480 cfs, compared to an average flow of 1,970 cfs. The Saginaw River at Saginaw has a flow of 4,740 cfs, compared to an average flow of 3,120 cfs. In Wisconsin, the Fox River at Oshkosh has a flow of 5,270 cfs, compared to an average flow of 4,710 cfs.

Great Lakes News: Preserving the majesty of the Keweenaw Peninsula. Big waves at Lake Michigan. Lake Erie tourism industry finds ways to stay ‘viable and vibrant’ amid COVID-19 pandemic. Scientists learn how other invaders keep foreign mussels in Lake Michigan in check. Edmund Fitzgerald – 45 years later. Record for waterspouts in the Great Lakes. Wave spray shoots 50-feet high at Ludington. 48 Acres Of Dune Area Acquired By Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy. Dam repair sparks ‘unprecedented’ Kalamazoo River flow reductions. Watershed moment in Traverse City. Stocking trout by helicopter. Coast Guard offers winter tips. Migrating birds crashing into downtown buildings. Cleaning up the Detroit River.