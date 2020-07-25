Great Lakes Water Levels and News

I took this pic. last week in Cheboygan, with the water up to the docks. The water level of Lake Michigan/Huron is up 1″ in the last week, unchanged in the last month, but 4″ higher than one year ago. The lakes are 34″ above the average July level and are 3″ higher than the highest July average level set in 1986. The lake is just 1.5″ below the all-time highest water level (since 1918) set in October 1986.

Graph of the water levels of the Great lakes

You can see from the graph the dramatic rise in the water level of the Great Lakes since 2013. The rise for Lakes Michigan/Huron is similar to the rise we experienced from 1965 to 1974. The levels (over the next decade) won’t stay this high, but the lakes should remain at or near record high water levels into next year and possibly beyond.

The water level of Lake Superior is up 2″ in the last month. That’s because they’ve had a lot of rain in the Lake Superior basin. Marquette MI has had 9.96″ of rain since June 1. That’s 4.95″ above average. S. Ste. Marie has had 6.92″ of rain since June 1 and that’s 2.08″ above average. Superior is at the same water level as one year ago, 11″ higher than the average July level and 3″ below the record level for July, set last year.

The water level of Lake Erie is down 1″ in the last month and down 3″ in the last year. It’s still 27″ higher than the July average level and is 4″ below the July record level set in 2019.

Lake Ontario is down 3″ in the last month and down a whopping 23″ in the last year. The lake is only 6″ above the average July level and is 25″ below the record July level.

Lake St. Clair is up 1″ in the last month, down 1″ in the last year, 32″ higher than the average July water level and 1″ below the all-time July record level set in 2019.

All the rivers that connect the Great Lakes continue to have well-above average flow. The St. Marys River at Sault Ste. Marie has a flow of 88,600 cubic feet per second. That’s a high flow, but below the level of earlier this year, when it was in the 90-100,000 cfs range. The St. Clair River at Port Huron has a flow of 261,000 cfs – compared to an average flow of 191,000 cfs.

Many rivers remain above average flow. The Grand River in Grand Rapids has a flow of 2,290 cfs, compared to a July average flow of 1,670 cfs. The Kalamazoo River at Comstock has a flow of 874 cfs, compared to an average flow of 596 cfs. The St. Joseph River in Niles has a flow of 2,590 cfs, compared to an average flow of 2,170 cfs. The Saginaw River at Saginaw has a flow of 3,020 cfs, compared to an average flow of 1,880 cfs and the Fox River at Green Bay has a flow of 5,500 cfs, compared to an average flow of 2,390 cfs.

Precipitation Above Average for the past 5 years

The high water levels are the direct result of significantly above average precipitation over the last 6 years, as you can see from the graph above.

Great Lakes News: The impact of the high water levels. Link is to Storm Team 8's 23-minute special on the rising waters of Lake Michigan and the Great Lakes.

More news: Fall storms cause greatest erosion risk in the Great Lakes. Great Lakes water temperatures soar to near record warmth (hint – it’s not just the heat – it’s the above average sunshine and light winds that have really warmed the surface water. On Friday, Kalamazoo had an average wind speed of 1.9 mph).