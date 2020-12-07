Great Lakes Water Levels and Great Lakes News.

Pic. up top is from WJMN in Marquette MI , where four surfers were riding five foot waves – temperature at the time was 26°.

This week we’re seeing below average precipitation over most of the Great Lakes. Conditions remain favorable for a continued slow decline in Great Lakes water levels.

The level of Lake Superior is down 1″ in the last month and down 4″ in the last year. The level is still 11″ above the December average level, but it’s now 5″ below the highest December level reached in 1985.

The level of Lake Michigan/Huron – one lake for lake level purposes, connected at the Strait of Mackinac – is down 2″ in the last month and down 4″ year-to-year. It’s still 32″ above the average December level, but it’s now 4″ below the highest December level, which was reached in 1986.

The water level of Lake Erie is down 1″ in the last month and down 1″ in the last year. It’s 25″ above the December average level, but it’s now 9″ below the record high December level reached in 1986.

The level of Lake Ontario is unchanged in the last month, but down 15″ year-to-year. The lake is only 3″ above the average December level and it’s a full 23″ below the Dec. record high set in 1945.

The level of Lake St. Clair is also unchanged in the past month, but it’s down 1″ in the last year. It’s also 29″ above the average December level and 5″ below the record December high level of 1986.

International Border Crossing over the St. Marys River at S. Ste. Marie

The rivers that connect the Great Lakes all have above average to well above average flow. The St. Marys (why don’t they have an apostrophe there?) River has a flow fo 92,900 cubic feet per second, compared to an average flow of 74,500 cfs. The St. Clair River at Port Huron MI has a flow of 251,000 cfs, compared to an average flow of 190 cfs.

The Grand River in Grand Rapids has now come down below average flow for the first time in I can’t remember when. The river in G.R. has a flow of 2,870 cfs, compared to an average flow of 3,020 cfs. The Muskegon River at Croton has a flow of 1,710 cfs, compared to an average flow of 1,960 cfs. The Kalamazoo River at Comstock has a flow of 906 cfs, compared to an average flow of 811 cfs. The St. Joseph River at Niles has a flow: of 2,250 cfs, compared to an average flow of 2,750 cfs. On the east side of the state, the Tittawabassee River at Midland has a flow of 1,190 cfs, very close to the average flow of 1,160 cfs. The Fox River in NE Wisconsin remains high at 8,340 cfs, compared to average flow of 3,970 cfs. (that’s at Appleton) – no worries, the Packers are in the playoffs.

Snowcover in the U.P.: 4″ five miles WNW of Michigamme, 3″ Herman, 2″ Michigamme, 1″ Marquette, Champion, Paulding and Watton. The low temperature Sun. AM was +6 at Wakefield and Baraga Plains.

Some ski resorts are making snow. Caberfae wrote: “…the crew was able to get the snowmaking system up and running by around 9 pm Sat. night. The guns were still going strong at 8:45 am Sun. morning.” I assume they continued to make snow into Sun. night. More favorable weather is likely next week after we have the warm-up later this week.

Great Lakes Satellite pic. – Dec. 2 2020

Great Lakes News: Freighter runs aground. Invasive species disrupting foCrod chain in Great Lakes. Great Lakes steel production rose by 8,000 tons last week. Cruise ships coming to Milwaukee. Barge sinks in Grand Traverse Bay. Regional energy crisis in Canada?