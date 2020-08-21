I took the pic. above on Bois Blanc Island back in July. Note that the water comes right up to the tree on the right – there essentially was no beach there where the picture was taken.

Lake Superior is unchanged in the last month, down 3″ in the last year and is now 10″ higher than average. The lake is 3″ below the highest August average level set last year.

Lake Michigan/Huron (one lake for lake level purposes) is down 2″ in the last month, but up 4″ in the last year. The lake(s) is 33″ above the August water level and is now 1″ higher than the August highest average set in 1986.

Lake Erie is down 6″ in the last month, down 5″ in the last year and is now 25″ above the August average level. The lake is 5″ below the August record high average level set in 2019

Lake Ontario is also down 6″ in the last month and down a whopping 18″ in the last year. The lake is only 5″ above the August average level and is 22″ below the highest August average level set in 1947.

Lake St. Clair is down 3″ in the last month, unchanged in the last year and is now 31″ above the average August water level. The lake is even with the highest average August level set in 2019.

Here’s a graph of Great Lakes water levels since 1918. The main determining factor for lake levels is precipitation. Grand Rapids set a record high 5-year precipitation total from 2015-2019.