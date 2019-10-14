Great Lakes water levels remain quite high, but have been higher in the past.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Superior

Here’s a graph of the water level of Lake Superior. The lake level is unchanged in the last month, but 2″ higher than one year ago. The lefvel is 14″ above the long-term October average, but 2″ lower than the October record highest level set in 1985. It’s 30″ above the lowest October level, which was recorded in 1925.

Graph of Lake Michigan/Huron Water Level

The water level of Lake Michigan/Huron (one big lake for Lake Level purposes) is up 2″ in the last month and up a whopping 14″ in the last year. Since each inch of water represents 390 billion gallons of water, that means that a total of 5.46 trillion gallons of water has been added to the lake in just the past year! The level is 33″ above the average October level, but it’s 8″ below the all-time highest recorded level set in October 1986. The level is 63″ (over 5 feet) higher than the lowest October level, reached in 1964.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Erie

The water level of Lake Erie is down 5″ in the last month, but up 6″ in the last year. The level is 27″ higher than the average October level, but it’s 7″ below the highest ever October level which occurred in 1986. The lake is 58″ higher than the lowest October level ever recorded in 1934.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Ontario

Lake Ontario is down 9″ in the last month, but is still 16″ above the level of one year ago. The lake is 18″ higher than the long-term average for October. It’s 6″ below the October record level set in 19454 and 49″ above the October record lowest level set in 1934.

Drought Index – 1934

I’ve referenced 1934 before. It was not only a very dry pattern for the Great Lakes, but it was for most of the country. This is often called the “Dust Bowl”. If you think the weather is more extreme today, you should take a look at the heat, the cold, the droughts, the flooding, the hurricanes and tornadoes of the 1930s. Also, it was just caused by poor agricultural practices. You can see the drought stretched west through the Rockies to the Pacific Ocean.

Detroit River – Pic. from the Army Corps of Engineers

All the rivers that connect the Great Lakes have significantly higher than average flow and that trend will likely continue through next year. The Detroit River at Detroit has a flow of 259,000 cubic feet per second, compared to an average October flow of 199,000 cfs.

Grand River Late Summer 2019 – High Water – Pic. by Bill Steffen

Rivers in Wisconsin and Michigan remain significantly higher than average. I took the above pic. in Riverside Park in Gr. Rapids a couple of weeks ago. This is the boat launch at the north end of the park, looking north toward the North Park and I-96 bridges.

At 11:15 pm Sun. evening, the Grand River in Grand Rapids has a flow of 7,320 cfs, compared to an average flow for mid-October of 1,820 cfs. So, the flow is roughly four times the average flow. The Muskegon River at Croton has a flow of 2,560 cfs, compared to an average of 1,300 cfs. The Kalamazoo River at Comstock has a flow of 1,220 cfs, compared to an average flow of 625 cfs. The St. Joseph River at Niles has a flow of 4,220 cfs. This compares to an average flow of 2,010 cfs.

To the east, the Saginaw River at Saginaw has a flow of 6,650 cfs, compared an an average flow of 1,600 cfs. To the northwest, the Fox River at Green Bay has a flow of 18,600 cfs, compared to an average flow of 2,710 cfs. That’s 6.8 times the average flow! Green Bay has already recorded their wettest year ever (and we have 2 1/2 months to go!) with 41.6″ of precipitation. That’s 17.09″ above average-to-date.