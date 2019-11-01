Great Lakes Water Level Update

The above pic. is from the South Haven, Michigan channel on 10/31/19. The peak wind gust that day was 55 mph at the Channel. The mid-Lake Michigan buoy measured a wave to 13 feet.

Graph of the water level of Lake Superior

The water level of Lake Superior is unchanged in the last month, but up 14″ in the last year. The lake is now 16″ above the November average level and just one inch from the record November level set in 1985.

Graph of the water level of Lake Michigan/Huron

The water level of Lake Michigan/Huron is unchanged in the last month, up a whopping 17″ year-to-year and is now 36″ above the November average level. The lakes are still 3″ below the record level for November set in 1986.

Graph of the water level of Lake Erie

The water level of Lake Erie is down 4″ in the last month, but up 6″ in the last year. The level is now 28″ higher than the November average and is 5″ below the November record level also set in 1986.

Graph of the water level of Lake Ontario

The water level of Lake Ontario is also down 4″ in the last month, but the lake is 18″ higher than one year ago. It’s 19″ above the November average and 6″ below the November record level set in 1945.

Graph of the water level of Lake St. Clair

The water level of Lake St. Clair is down 3″ in the last month, but up 9″ in the last year. The level is 33″ higher than the average November level, but 2″ below the November record level set in 1986.

We have above average to well above average rainfall in September and October over much of the Great Lakes basin. Here’s some rainfall totals from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31 and (departure from average rainfall): Grand Rapids 14.45″ (+6.91″), Muskegon 13.39″ (+6.69″), Green Bay 13.39″ (+8.31″), Chicago 14.37″ (+8.01″), Saginaw 11.94″ (+5.48″), Marquette 12.05″ (+4.49″), Duluth 10.18″ (+3.22″), Detroit 7.85″ (+3.22″), Toledo 8.06″ (+2.68″).

Here’s some streamflow levels as of 4 pm Fri. 11/1 and (average streamflow): Grand River in Grand Rapids 11,600 cubic feet per second (2,180 cfs) – that’s 5.3 times average flow for Nov. 1. Muskegon River at Croton 4,180 cfs (1,590 cfs) – we’re making a little more electricity off the dams on the Muskegon River. Kalamazoo River at Comstock 1,990 cfs (710 cfs), Maple River at Maple Rapids 1,810 cfs (78 cfs) – 23 times average flow for this time of year. The Saginaw River at Saginaw 16,400 cfs (2,510 cfs) – that’s 6.5 times average flow. The Fox River at Green Bay 10,100 cfs (3,780 cfs.

The weather pattern looks colder than average and damp with above average snowfall in November. Saturated ground and high river levels will continue to keep the water levels of the Great Lakes (esp. the western Great Lakes) well above average levels through the winter.