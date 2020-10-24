Great Lakes Water Level Update

The above pic. is downtown Chicago seen from the water intake about 2.75 miles east of the city. You can see several skyscrapers poking out of the low cloud layer.

Significant rainfall fell across much of the Great Lakes Thursday-Friday, an average of over an inch over Lake Michigan. Here’s the updated Great Lakes water levels (before the heavy rain). The graphs are plots of the current year’s daily lake levels (blue) compared with last year’s levels (black) and last year’s annual average (dark red). The monthly averages are shown as a step plot through the daily averages. Plotted in the background are the coordinated (official) averages (green), record highs (cyan), and record lows (brown) per month as documented here along with additional water level data.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Superior

Lake Superior is down 1″ in the last month and down a healthy 6″ in the last year. The lake is still 9″ above the October average level, but it’s 6″ below the highest October monthly average level set in 1985. This month of October, Marquette has had 5.19″ of precipitation and that’s 2.22″ above average. For the year, Marquette is over 40″ (40.54″) and that’s 11.48″ above average (a lot). Pretty much the same story at S. Ste. Marie, where they have had 5.17″ of precipitation this month (+2.31″) and 35.58″ for the year (+9.73″). The flow out of Lake Superior down the St. Marys River is currently at 103,000 cubic feet per second – well above average flow.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Michigan/Huron

The water level of Lake Michigan/Huron is down 3″ in the last month and down 2″ year-to-year. The lakes are 30″ above the October average, but now 11″ below the all-time record high level set in 1986. Precipitation since 1/1 has totaled 32.24″ in Grand Rapids, only 0.83″ above average. Saginaw has had 27.09″ and that’s 0.78″ above average.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Erie

The water level of Lake Erie has dropped 4″ in the last month, but the lake is still 1″ higher than one year ago. Erie is 24″ above the October average level and is now 10″ below the record highest level set in 1986.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Ontario

The water level of Lake Ontario is down 3″ in the last month and down 12″ in the last year. The lake is only 3″ above the average October level and it’s 21″ below the record highest October level set in 1945.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake St. Clair

The water level of Lake St. Clair is down 5″ in the last month, but up 1″ in the past year. The lake is 28″ above the October average level and is 10″ below the record highest level set in 1986.

The rivers that connect the Great Lakes continue to have above or much above average flow. The Detroit River at Detroit has a flow of 268,000 cfs, compared to an average flow of 196,000.

Here’s a look at some river flow readings compared to average flow for the date: The Tahquamenon River at Paradise has a flow of 1,140 cfs, compared to an average flow of 893 cfs. The Muskegon River at Croton has a flow of 1,980 cfs, compared to an average flow of 1,460 cfs. The Grand River in Grand Rapids has a flow of 3,790 cfs, compared to an average flow of 2,100 cfs. The Kalamazoo River at Comstock has a flow of 1,270 cfs, compared to an average flow of 679 cfs. The St. Joseph River at Niles has a flow of 2,540 cfs, compared to an average flow of 2,140 cfs…and the Fox River at Appleton WI has a flow of 10,800 cfs, compared to an average flow of 3,140 cfs.

