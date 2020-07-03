Great Lakes Water Level Update

The pic. above shows a Coast Guard rescue swimmer assisting 10 people from a sinking 30-foot vessel to a Good Samaritan’s vessel in Grand Traverse Bay – Lake Michigan. The vessel completely sank in about 250-feet of water (Traverse Bay is deep).

The Great Lakes continue to have high to record water levels and that will continue, despite a relatively dry pattern for the first week of July.

Water Level of Lake Superior compared to last year

The water level of Lake Superior is up 2″ in the last month. That Lake Superior Basin had a wet June. S. Ste. Marie had 4.74″ of rain in June – almost 2″ above average. Marquette had 4.20″ of rain and that was 1.35″ above average. Sault Ste. Marie had 4.74″ of rain in June and that was 1.36″ above average. However, the Lake Superior water level is down 5″ from July 2019. That’s good news for Lake Michigan and Lake Huron, because that means a little less water feeding in from Lake Superior. However, the flow on the St. Mary’s River was up last week to 114,000 cubic feet per second. The flow of the river varies with wind speed and direction. A west or northwest wind will push water down the river, while a southeast wind will push the water of Lake Superior away from the river. The level of Lake Superior is 9″ above the July average level and is 5″ below the record July level set last year.

Water Level of Lake Michigan/Huron compared to last year

The water level of Lake Michigan/Huron – one lake for lake level purposes – is up 1″ in the last month and up 4″ year-to-year. The lakes are 34″ higher than the July average level (almost 3 feet) and they are 3″ above the record July level set in 1986.

Graph of the water level of Lake Erie compared to last year

Lake Erie is down 2″ from one month ago and down 4″ from one year ago. The lake is still 29″ higher than average and is now 2″ below the record July level set one year ago in 2019.

Graph of the water level of Lake Ontario compared to last year

The water level of Lake Ontario has fallen quite a bit. It’s down 5″ in the last month and down 26″ year-to-year. You can see the big difference on the graph above (red line is this year). The lake is 8″ higher than the average July level and 23″ below the record July water level set last year. Note: The International Joint Commission and the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board can regulate outflows from Lake Ontario at the Moses-Saunders Dam.

Graph of the water level of Lake St. Clair compared to last year

The water level of Lake St. Clair is up 1″ in the last month and down 1″ in the last year. The level is 32″ higher than the average July water level is right at the record July water level set in 2019. The flow on the St. Clair River at Port Huron is currently 272,000 cfs, compared to an average flow of 198,000 cfs. So, that’s 137.4% of average flow.

Water levels on many rivers in the Great Lakes basin are higher than average, but are falling due to the generally dry conditions. The Grand River in Grand Rapids has a flow of 3,740 cfs, compared to an average flow of 2,270 cfs. The Muskegon River at Croton has a flow of 1,780 cfs, compared to an average flow of 1,510 cfs. The Kalamazoo River at Comstock has a flow of 1,490 cfs, compared to an average flow of 744 cfs. The St. Joseph River at Niles has a flow of 3,310 cfs, compared to an average flow of 2,790 cfs…and the Fox River at Oshkosh WI has a flow of 9,330 cfs, compared to an average flow of 5,659 cfs.

The sunny, warm weather has allowed the Great Lakes to warm quickly. As I write this, the water temperature at Wilmette IL (where I grew up) buoy is 74° and waves are just 3″. At Holland (MI) State Park, the water temp. is 73° with a wind of 3 mph. At the South Haven buoy, the water temp. is 75°. At Spectacle Reef in north Lake Huron, the water temp. is up to 67° and at Port Stanley, Ontario on Lake Erie, the water temp. is 72° as I write this with waves only 3″ high.

