Great Lakes Water Level Update

The top pic. is from Peg Secory – taken 4/30 (Thu.) at Spring Lake Michigan. Strong onshore winds pushed water toward the Michigan shore – causing some local flooding. I think this might be a parking lot. The water level of the Great Lakes remains at record or near record high levels for early May.

Graphs of the Water Levels of the Great lakes

The water level of Lake Superior is…going to be updated anytime now (Fri. 10:30 am) – thought I’d post this much on the blog and update the levels when they come in – so check this thread again early PM.

International Border Crossing over the St. Marys River at Sault Ste. Marie (Canada/Michigan

All the rivers that connect the Great Lakes have well above average flow and that will continue through the summer. Note the lack of vehicles here at the border crossing this Friday AM.

The St. Clair River at Port Huron has a flow of 273,000 cubic feet per minute – average is 176.000 cfs, so that’s 155% of average flow. The Detroit River at Detroit has a flow of 287,000 cfs – average is 187, 000 cfs.

Heavy rainfall occurred over much of the Western Lakes midweek with Spring Lake receiving 4.8″ of rain. Most rivers are now back to well above average flow.

The Grand River at Grand Rapids has a flow of 9,420 cfs – average is 4,890 cfs, so that’s 193% of average flow. The Muskegon River at Croton has a flow of 5,890 cfs – average is 2,690 cfs. The Kalamazoo River at Comstock has a flow of 1,700 cfs – average is 1,130 cfs, the St. Joseph River at Niles has a flow of 6,620 cfs – average is 4,890 cfs. The Saginaw River at Saginaw has a flow of 12,500 cfs – average is 6,000 cfs – so that’s more than double average flow. The Fox River at Green Bay, Wisconsin has a flow of 10,400 cfs – average is 6,180 cfs. So, there’s a lot of water emptying into Lake Michigan/Huron.

Great Lakes Ice Extent

The only ice left on the Great Lakes is in the bays at the northwest end of Lake Superior (Thunder, Black and Nipigon.

Record of Maximum Great Lakes Ice Extent 1973-2019

This year peak ice on the Great Lakes was 19.52% on Feb. 21, 2020. That’s 5th lowest in the last 23 years.

