Great Lakes Satellite Pictures

Here’s some of the Great Lakes MODIS satellite pictures from Sunday PM. It’s early spring and the land is brown. You can see white and gray to the north where there is snow on the ground yet and where there is forest. Most of the lakes in S. Lower Michigan are now open water, while lakes in N. Michigan are still frozen (Houghton Lake, Higgins Lake, Lake Mitchell and Lake Cadillac. Deep Torch Lake really never froze this winter. Crystal Lake (near Lake Michigan) is open water. There is ice in the bottom half of Green Bay and a little ice in Little Traverse Bay and up by the Mac. Bridge. If we get spring flooding in W. Michigan, it’ll have to come from rain. The snow has melted off and this stretch of mostly dry weather will dry out the ground and bring river levels back to average flow.

MODIS satellite picture of Lake Superior Sun. 3 15 20

Here’s the satellite pic. of Lake Superior from Sun. PM (3/15). There’s very little ice on the lake. You can see some in Black Bay and Nipigon Bay (top left of the lake) and a little in Whitefish Bay. There is still snow on the ground around the lake and in some places lots of it. Here’s snow cover reports from Sunday:

48″ Painesdale (4 feet), 38″ Kearsarge, 35″ Munising and Hancock, 32″ Marquette (airport), 28″ Hereman, 25″ Bergland Dam, 24″ Houghton, 21″ Gladstone, 20″ S. Ste. Marie, Paulding, 17″ Michigamme, 15″ Watton and Green Gardeon, 15″ Ironwood, Jacobsville and Garden Corners, 14″ Champion, 12″ Norway, 8″ Stonington, 6″ Escanaba, 5″ Gaylord and Manistique, 3″ Fife Lake, 1″ Kingsley, Grayling and Harbor Springs.

Modis Satellite Picture of Lake Huron Sun. 3/15

Here’s the MODIS satellite picture of Lake Huron from Sunday PM (3/15). There is ice in the North Channel, and a little ice in Georgian Bay and right on the east shore of the lake.

Lake Erie Satellite pic. from Sun. 3/15

Here’s Lake Erie. There are some clouds (and “cloud streets”) at the south end of the lake. The lake is ice free. You can see the Pymatuning Reservior east of Cleveland (looks like an upside-down “u”.

Lake Ontario Satellite Picture from Sunday PM 3/15

It was sunny across Lake Huron on Sunday. You can see a nice area with snow on the ground east of the lake. That’s the Tug Plateau, that gets some very heavy lake-effect snow…snow cover often lingers there a couple weeks after it melts around them. You can see snow on the ground and frozen lakes north of Lake Ontario and you can see the dark Finger Lakes south of the lake.

Great Lakes Ice Extent March 15, 2020

There’s only a 6% ice cover on the Great Lakes as of Sun. March 15 – Last year on March 15, the Great Lakes had a 47% ice cover.