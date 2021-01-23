Great Lakes Ice Extent, Water Levels and News

Let’s start with Great Lakes ice extent, which as of Friday was a paltry 3% – and only 2% on Lake Superior. Lake Michigan had a 3.5% ice cover – most of that in Green Bay – and Lake Huron had the most at 5.8%. This morning (Sat.) was the coldest morning of the winter so far in parts of the Great Lakes, so that total will increase a bit.

The Western Great Lakes have seen water levels drop over the last month. Grand Rapids has had 0.77″ of precipitation in January – that’s 0.80″ below average. Battle Creek has picked up only 0.48″ and that’s also 0.80″ below average.

The water level of Lake Superior is down 4″ in the last month (representing a loss of 2.2 billion gallons of water) and down 7″ in the past year. The lake is still 7″ above the January average level, but 7″ below the highest January water level set in 1986.

The level of Lake Michigan/Huron – one lake for lake level purposes – is down 2″ in the last month and down 8″ year-to-year. The level is still 31″ below the average January level, but it’s now 4″ below the highest January level set in 1987.

Lake Erie is up 1″ in the last month, but is down 7″ in the last year and is 7″ below the record January level of 1935. The level is 26″ above the average January level.

Lake Ontario is unchanged in the last month, but down 19″ year-to-year. The lake is only 1″ below the average January level and is 22″ below the 1935 record highest January level.

Lake St. Clair is down 2″ in the last month and down 10″ in the past year. The lake is 28″ above the average January level and is 10″ below the January record level of 1935.

International Bridge – S. Ste. Marie

This is the International Bridge at S. Ste. Marie – only “essential” traffic is being allowed across the border due to COVID and that has been the case now for over 10 months (since Mar. 20, 2020

The St. Marys River at S. Ste. Marie shows a flow this Sat. AM of 87,200 cubic feet per second, compared to an average flow of 73,200 cfs. The Detroit River at Detroit has a flow of 249,000 cfs, compared to an average flow of 165,000 cfs.

