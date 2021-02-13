Great Lakes ice continues to increase at a steady rate. The Great Lakes as a whole had a 31.9% ice cover…up from 27.0% on Thursday. Lake Michigan gained from 15% to 23%.

Lake Michigan satellite picture from 2 12 21

The Lake Michigan satellite picture showed ice along the shore in WI and IL..with a band of clouds and snow showers over the lake. Grand Rapids added 1″ of snow on Friday, bringing our season total to 32.6″. That’s 24.2″ below average for the winter. However on the other side of the lake, Chicago has had 38.5″ and that’s 8.9″ above average for them. Muskegon also added 1″ of snow and Lansing just 0.2″ Cooks in the U.P. reported 19″ of new snow!

Thunder Bay Island Lighthouse Friday

This was Thunder Bay Island…about 3-6″ fell there. You can see the ice getting thicker at the shore.

Alpena – 4 pm Friday

This was Alpena Friday afternoon – with heavy snow. Looks pretty dark with lots of ice in the river.

Radar – West Michigan

We’ll see a little light snow today – it won’t be snowing all the time. Watch for an icy spot. Another area of snow is likely Sunday night into Monday. The storm for Monday night/ Tuesday has shifted farther SE on the models…so instead of 2-5″ it may be 1-2″…plus some lake-effect in the lakeshore counties.

Winter Weather Advisory

There’s a Winter Weather Advisory for Berrien Co. MI and for La Porte and Porter Counties in Indiana for 1-4″ of snow (isolated 6″ in Indiana).

The last 6 days have been 12.8 degrees cooler than average in Grand Rapids. We’ve had at least 2″ of snow on the ground now for 18 days. Daylight is increasing now at a pretty good rate. Today we get 2 min. and 41 sec. more daylight than yesterday. The sun now climbs to 31 deg. above the horizon at solar noon…from 24% at Christmas.

ALSO: Coldest morning of the winter in Austria. Icy sunset in the Netherlands. Severe frosts in France. Boise ID set a daily record of 4.4″ of snow on Friday Feb 12th. The previous record was 1.3″ set in 1966. The storm total as of midnight is 5.4″ which is the greatest 2-day Feb. total since 1957! More snow is on the way this morning. Snow and Ice in Seattle and Portland. Seattle set both a record low temperature and a daily snowfall record on Friday. Disaster declaration for all of Texas – very cold with some areas getting snow and freezing rain. Record cold in British Columbia. Puntzi Mt. at 46 below zero – coldest ever in February…mid 20s in Vancouver. Coldest morning of the winter in Ireland and the U.K. Today is the 8th day in a row that Glasgow MT has been below zero. Snowstorm coming to OK and N. TX – could be 4-6″ in Dallas.