Grand Rapids Warmer than Daytona FL – AGAIN!

For the 2nd day in a row, Grand Rapids was warmer than Daytona FL…Sunday by 9 degrees and Monday by just 1 degree. We’re 4.9 deg. warmer than average for the first 22 days of March – quite a turnaround from February, which was 6.0 deg. colder than average.

Precipitation has totaled just 0.06″ this month. The driest March ever in G.R. was 0.08″ in 1910. Second place was 0.45″ in 1889 and 3rd place was a tie between 1936 (that was a year of weather extremes) and 1911 with 0.73″. We’re entering a wetter period, so our total may not make top 5 driest.

We’re also entering a cloudier period. From March 1-21, Grand Rapids had 78.9% of possible sunshine.

Forecast Precipitation for the next 7 days from the Climate Prediction Center

Here’s the 7-day precipitation forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. Most of the eastern half of the country is going to see some significant rain with the heaviest across the south from Louisiana and Arkansas east to W. Georgia and north into the Ohio Valley. There’s more snow for the Western Mountains and it stays dry in S. Florida and the Northern Plains – most of the Dakotas and E. Montana.

