The Lake Superior satellite pic. from Monday PM is a good example of lake-effect clouds. Cold air moves over the relatively (important word) warm water, picks up moisture that lifts into a deck of stratocumulus clouds. Here’s some high temperatures on Monday: Thunder Bay, Ontario +10°F, Duluth MN 15°, Houghton MI 17°, Marquette MI 19°.

Something else that’s interesting. Despite a day with temperatures well below freezing, ice extent on Lake Superior dropped from 6.3% to 4.0%. The reason was that it got breezy and the wind broke up the thin ice that had formed recently when the wind was light. Watch that ice to reform fairly quickly when the winds go calm/very light.

Inland lakes on the map are frozen over. You can see ice in some of the bays…Nipigon Bay, Black Bay and Thunder Bay in Lake Superior. There is some ice now in Duluth Harbor. You can also see ice in the bays on the north side of Green Bay in Wisconsin.

The land areas around Lake Superior sometimes look a little darker than the land areas of S. Wisconsin and S. Lower Michigan. A good portion of the land around Lake Superior is forest and much of that is darker conifer trees. The wind often quickly blows the snow off the evergreens and the land then has a little darker color as viewed from space. The land areas of S. Lower Michigan and S. Wisconsin are largely harvested corn and soybean fields, where the solid snow cover will reflect sunlight better than the darker conifer trees of the U.P. and S. Canada.