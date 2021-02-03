A Gale Watch has been issued for Lake Michigan. The watch is from late Thursday night through Friday evening for winds up to 40 knots (+45 mph) and waves up to 9 feet. Winds will be from the west, as cold, Arctic air begins to move into West Michigan. The G.R. National Weather Service says:

“THE WIND WILL BEGIN TO INCREASE AFTER 2 am AND GUST TO 45 TO 50 MPH ALONG THE LAKE SHORE BEFORE BEGINNING TO DECREASE BELOW 40 MPH AFTER 10 am FRIDAY. THIS DOESN’T LOOK LIKE A LONG DURATION WIND EVENT. HOWEVER, GIVEN THE MUCH COLDER AIR FLOWING IN COMBINED WITH THE WIND, BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IS EXPECTED TO CREATE MODERATE IMPACTS FRIDAY MORNING…WIND CHILLS WILL FALL BELOW 0F DURING THE DAY DUE TO THE GUSTY WINDS AND FALLING SURFACE TEMPERATURES.” Here’s a link to the latest forecast discussion from the G.R. NWS.

This is the start of a long-duration period of well-below average temperatures and lake-effect snow that will affect much of the country through at least mid-February.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for Feb. 10=16

This is the latest 8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for Feb. 10-16, showing colder than average weather for most of the U.S.

In the meantime, today (Wed.) will be sunny and pleasant – a good day to fill up the gas tank and get the shopping done before the Arctic blast moves into West Michigan.