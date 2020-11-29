Gale Warnings – Lakeshore Flood Advisory

We've had some crazy college football games, but one of the strangest was the famous "Snow Bowl" between Michigan and Ohio State on Nov. 25, 1950 (video of the game at the link). It was snowing so hard at times that the announcers couldn't see the field.

The temperature was +10F and there was a howling NE wind. Ohio State's kicker, Vic Janowicz said after the game "“It was like a nightmare. My hands were numb and blue. I had no feeling in them and I don’t know how I hung onto the ball. It was terrible. You knew what you wanted to do, but you couldn’t do it.” Another player remarked that his assignment was to go past the line of scrimmage to block a linebacker. When he moved past the line, it was snowing so hard he couldn't find the guy he was supposed to block.