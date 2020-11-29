Gale Warnings – Lakeshore Flood Advisory

Gale Warnings will be in effect from 1 am Monday until 1 am Tuesday for wind gusts up to 40 mph (generally from the north) and waves up to 5-10 feet. There is also a Lakeshore Flood Warning for Berrien Co. Michigan and for La Porte, Porter and Lake Counties in NW Indiana from 1 am Monday until 5 pm on Tuesday. The National Weather Service says:
"High wave action, in combination with high lake levels, will result in significant erosion of beaches and dunes. Additionally, increases in water levels along river mouths, canals, and ports along Lake Michigan are expected. Low-lying property including parking lots, parks, paths, lawns, and structures along the immediate lakeshore will likely be inundated. Numerous road closures are possible." A Lakeshore Flood Advisory will be in effect for Cook Co., Illinois, including Chicago.