Frost Advisory/Freeze Warning

Frost Advisory

A Frost Advisory will be in effect from 2 am to 8 am Friday morning for Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Mason, Lake, Osceola and Clare Counties.

y Freeze Warning for early Friday AM

It’s a Freeze Warning for much of N. Lower Michigan and the eastern U.P. It will be even colder in W. Michigan Friday night/Saturday AM, when the entire area will likely have a Frost Advisory. Cadillac was already down to 40° by 4 am this Thurs. AM as the cool air continues to move south across Lower Michigan. Temperatures will likely be in the low-mid 30s across much of the area Saturday AM with the really cold spots like Leota and Baldwin reaching the upper 20s.

There’s also a Beach Hazards Statement for Berrien Co. MI and La Porte Co. IN and a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for Lake Co. IN, Cook Co. IL and Lake Co. IL.

The sky will be a brighter blue today as the smoke layer drifts to our south down into central and southern OH, IN and IL.

