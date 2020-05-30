A Frost Advisory has been issued for a large portion of Michigan. It includes Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta and Isabella counties to the north, covering all of N. Lower Michigan and Upper Michigan. The Advisory will be in effect from 2 am until 8 am.

Frost Advisory for N. Lower Michigan and Upper Michigan

Temperatures in city areas (Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing) will dip into the low 40s. Frost is not expected in these urban areas. Outlying areas will reach the mid-upper 30s, with traditional low spots (esp. with drier, sandy soil) reaching the low 30s. No significant frost/freeze damage is expected in fruit growing areas.

We take temperatures at the 5-foot level. Cold air will sink on a calm, clear night. So the temperatures at ground level may be a couple degrees cooler at the ground than at eye-level.

We’ll be dry from tonight into Monday with our next chance of rain coming Monday evening/night.