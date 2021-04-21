From Unseasonably Cold to 70°

The pic. above is Parkview Field in Fort Wayne IN Tuesday afternoon. Fort Wayne reported 2-4″ of snow. Up to 5″ was recorded at Convoy OH and New Haven IN. Here’s more snow totals from N. Indiana. 1.5″ of new snow was reported all the way down at Lowell, Bella Vista and Elm Springs, Arkansas. 1.3″ of snow fell at Columbia MO and Evansville IN had 1.2″ of snow.

Up to 75 record lows will be neared, tied or broken in the next two days.

Check out season snowfall totals for the Lower 48 states. Once again, Florida was the only state in the U.S. that did not have at last one a weather station report snow this past winter.

Typhoon Surigae is passing by the Philippines and curving to the NE. Taiwan struck by M6.2 and M5.8 earthquakes three minutes apart – M5.9 quake hits near nuclear power plant in Iran. 6 consecutive 70° days in April. This is the 1st time this has happened since records began in 1945. Snow in the Arabian Desert. This could be England’s coldest April since 1922. Snow in KS. ICYMI: “So Far Germany Seeing Coldest April In 104 Years, Second Coldest Since 1881, Snowiest Since 1986”.