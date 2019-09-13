Friday Storms

A couple batches of showers and storms this Friday. Look for the morning storms to bring lightning and heavy rain, with the possibility of gusty winds and isolated small hail. Above is the Severe Weather Risk Map from the Storm Prediction Center. The Slight Risk ‘Area cover SE Lower Michigan, NW Ohio and a sliver of NE Indiana. This is the most likely area in the U. S. to see severe weather today. The Slight Risk Area covers Lansing, Jackson, Ann Arbor, Flint and Detroit. This is mainly for the afternoon storms which should develop probably east of US 131 and move east. We’ll be cloudy in the AM, but a front will come through, turning our winds to the west and bringing some sunshine for the mid-late afternoon.

Probability of a Tornado within 25 miles of a give point

The map above is the probability of a tornado today within 25 miles of a given point. The odds are 2% over the Slight Risk Area. So, tornadoes are not impossible, but not likely.

Probably of a Severe Wind Report within 25 miles of a given point

Here’s the Severe Wind Forecast from the Storm Prediction Center. They have it at 15% for the Slight Risk Area and surrounding that a 5% risk tht comes back to South Bend to Grand Rapids to Alpena.

We’ll be tracking the storms.