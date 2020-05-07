A Freeze Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Friday night into Saturday morning. While the coldest temperatures (mid-upper 20s) may occur early Saturday…there is the potential for frost/freeze each of the next six mornings in Lower Michigan. This Freeze Watch will eventually be changed to a Freeze Warning. Here’s the latest Grand Rapids National Weather Service Forecast Discussion.

This (Thu.) morning, low temps. included 26 at Grayling and 25 at Ironwood. Here’s a link to current temperatures in Canada (where our air is coming from) in Celsius.

Small Craft Advisories will be in effect from 11 am tomorrow (Fri.) to 5 am Saturday.